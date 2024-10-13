Venezuelan man found battered, chopped on WCD road

Police on Saturday rescued a battered Venezuelan man found bleeding out from chop wounds on the road at Vergenoegen West Coast Demerara (WCD).

He was later identified as Dickson Sanchez, 29, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE)

Ranks at Lenora Police Station reportedly received a call around 22: 30 hrs about a bloodied man. An anonymous caller said he was motionless and lying on the roadway. Ranks were immediately dispatched and found a badly wounded man.

“His face was swollen along with a chop wound and another wound to his left hand”, police said.

They rushed him to Leonora Cottage Hospital where he remains admitted.

An investigation was subsequently launched.

