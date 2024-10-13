Sampson’s hat-trick powers Belladrum to victory over Batavia

Courts Optical Pee Wee U11 Tournament 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organization wrapped up the Round-of-16 action of the 11th Annual Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground. Eight teams including St. John the Baptist Primary, West Ruimveldt Primary, Belladrum Primary, Rosignol Primary, Marian Academy, Enterprise Primary, Santa Rosa Primary, and St. Pius Primary emerged victorious, moving a step closer to securing the 2024 Pee Wee crown.

As the tournament reached its Round-of-16 stage, the action intensified, with the leading teams putting in solid performances to maintain their momentum. St. John the Baptist Primary secured their fourth consecutive win, defeating North Georgetown Primary 2-0. Key players Kareme Welcome and Kriston Chandler delivered two impressive goals, sealing the win for their team.

In match #47, Belladrum Primary’s Jadon Sampson stole the spotlight, scoring a remarkable hat-trick to propel his team to a 3-1 victory over Batavia Primary. Sampson’s masterful display was the difference-maker in an otherwise closely contested match.

The clash between Georgetown International Academy (GIA) and Rosignol Primary was a one-sided affair, with Rosignol’s offensive trio of Jeremiah McDonald, Timothy Rout, and Abdul Khan dismantling GIA’s defense. McDonald netted twice, while Rout and Khan added a goal each, securing a comfortable 4-0 victory for Rosignol.

In a tight battle, Marian Academy edged past Winfer Gardens Primary 2-1. Christian Larose and Chase Hodge each found the back of the net, ensuring Marian’s progression to the next round.

Enterprise Primary’s leading goal-scorer, Dontay Kowlessar, increased his tournament tally to nine goals, contributing to a 2-1 victory over Stella Marris Primary. Shine Athur scored the other goal for Enterprise, helping them secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Santa Rosa Primary claimed a 2-0 win over St. Gabriel’s Primary.

In another thrilling match of the day, St. Pius Primary triumphed 2-0 over School of the Nations. Emanuel Forte scored the decisive goal in the 30th minute, with Aleem Younge adding a second to secure the win.

West Ruimveldt Primary’s match against Tapakuma Lake ended in a dramatic penalty shootout, with West Ruimveldt emerging victorious 2-1 on penalties.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by Unicomer Guyana Inc. through its Courts Optical brand, with additional support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, MVP Sports, Sterling Products Limited, Igloo Ice Cream, and Stena Drilling.