Police Destroy $392 Million in Cannabis at Upper Berbice River

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF), through the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) headquarters narcotics branch on Friday destroyed $392 million worth of cannabis, during a narcotic eradication exercise conducted at Old Vigilante, Upper Berbice River.

During the destruction of the cannabis

The cannabis plants that were discovered

Police reported that the operation was conducted between, 04:00hrs and 23:10hrs.

During the exercise, police found a four-acre plot of land cultivated with about 12,000 cannabis plants ranging in height from three to seven feet. A makeshift camp, measuring approximately 40 by 20 feet, was found, just a few feet from the farm. This camp included a kitchen area and a dedicated drying area, where officials discovered around 950 pounds of dried cannabis.

The farm and the camp were meticulously documented with photographs before being destroyed by fire. The valuation of the narcotics plants amounted to $4,065,600, while dried cannabis amounted to $387,821,160.

“No arrests were made, and the exercise was incident-free,” police said in the report.

 

 

 

