One year later

Editorial…

Kaieteur News – The numbers are staggering. Over 42,000 dead on the Palestinian side. Over two million displaced from their homes. Over two million without such basics as water, electricity, and sanitation. The bombs fall everywhere at any time. Hospitals, refugee camps, food convoys, residential areas, among others, have all been targeted and ruthlessly demolished. Even cemeteries have been damaged, with 1 in 5 subjected to an unending rain of steel and fire from the skies and across the border that serves as a line dividing the warring parties. A war without pity, without letup, without any energy from the West, with the US reduced to the role of ineffective broker, impotent bystander.

It has been an uneven conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians, with uneven being the understatement of understatements. No comparison is attempted, but Israeli losses have paled into insignificance: over 1200 dead from the initial attack, and not a thousand in accumulated death and injuries of its soldiers. Almost 90% of the Palestinian civilian population has been displaced, under 1% of Israeli civilians have had to move.

A year ago, a Hamas-authored and executed invasion of Israel resulted in the 1200 plus deaths and 250 plus hostages taken. This is only a limited sketch of the horrors that have been released and intensified on the Palestinians since that fateful Saturday morning of October 7, 2023. For every drop of Israeli blood that was shed, each moment of shame and pain, a terrible vengeance has been reaped on the Palestinians. The watching world in the civilized West has pretended to doze off in its rocking chair, while barbarity at its most brutal has wiped out restraint and conscience.

Palestinian civilians, from women to children, from babies to the elderly, from the sick to the strong, still fall into the category of human beings. One senior Israeli military man created his own unique designation Palestinians are nothing but human animals. It could explain why the US has been so unsuccessful in its efforts to bring about a ceasefire, even some level of disengagement and withdrawal. With the Hamas-authored assault of October 7, 2023, and its bloodletting functioning as the context, there could be the rationalization in Western (American) halls of power that Palestinians are not people. The Israeli general’s clever hybrid (human animals) serves to inhibit determined and conclusive actions at remediation. In effect, these Palestinians and their allies are rodents to be hunted down and eradicated with a free hand.

A free hand is what has been given to the Israelis, with America and Europe, the referee that turns his face away. When the civilian massacres raged in the former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, through the bloody hand of Servian strongman Milosevic, America led the way in forcing an end to the human suffering. It was an instance of decisive and commendable American leadership action. Yet, when the people involved are different, when human loss is infinitely grislier, both America and Europe experience a paralysis of vision, paralysis where the required actions are concerned.

There was Rwanda with its still unbelievable toll of 800,000 hacked to death in the span of 100 days. Why the blindness then, the deafness at that time, from the US and Europe, the protectors of civilization? Today, amid the Gaza and West Bank, and all their grim human statistics, the hypocrisy of the West drips from its hollow words and is smeared across its deceptive face. Instead of being a tireless worker for some semblance of peace, there is America standing as a contributor to the 21st century genocide and holocaust with its frequent supply of billions in sophisticated arms and other support to Israel.

If ever there was a one-sided battle, the one faced by the Palestinians must qualify hands down as it. If ever the odds of survival were stacked against a people, the Palestinians know so because they live with such odds.

One year later, the America and Europe that thrill to lecturing the world about what is humanitarian and the best of civilization have all but abandoned the Palestinians to their fate, while throwing their weight behind Israel. The global policemen have become the regional perverters, treacherous aiders and abettors.