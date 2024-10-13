Latest update October 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

NATIONAL QUALITY WEEK 2024 – CELEBRATE STANDARDS

Oct 13, 2024 News

GNBS IN FOCUS:

Kaieteur News – This week, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) joins regional and international standards bodies to observe World Standards Day (WSD) on October 14. This date marks the first gathering of delegates from twenty-five (25) countries to establish the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

This year’s theme is A shared vision for a better world – Spotlight on SDG 9,” which focuses on building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and fostering innovation. The theme was chosen by the ISO, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). During this decade, the themes are aligned with the SDGs to emphasize the role of international standards in offering practical solutions to global issues.

As is customary, the GNBS designates the week surrounding World Standards Day as National Quality Week (NQW) and will host several activities to commemorate the occasion. This year’s activities begin with messages from the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond, Chair of the National Standards Council (NSC) Ms. Shannielle Hoosein-Outar and Executive Director of the GNBS, Mr. Trevor Bassoo.

On Monday, there will be a Speech Competition for Secondary Schools in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). This activity is being executed through a collaboration with the Ministry of Education and involves Grade Ten students from five Secondary Schools. The students will be given the opportunity to speak on a Standards-related topic for five minutes and they will be allocated points based on their ability to speak on the assigned topics, use examples, proper pronunciation, grammar, delivery and the maximum use of their time.

On Tuesday, the Bureau’s Marketing Team will launch the ‘Made in Guyana’ video campaign on social media aimed at promoting locally manufactured products certified by the GNBS. There is also a ‘Like and Share’ social media campaign to create awareness on standards and quality.

The week of activities culminate with the GNBS’ Long Serving Awards ceremony where employees who have been with the Bureau for five, ten, fifteen, twenty and twenty-five years will be awarded for their longevity with the Standards Body. This year, a total of eighteen employees will be awarded for their commitment to the Bureau and Standardisation.

Throughout National Quality Week, the GNBS Corporate Communications and Marketing Departments will share information via newspapers, radio, television and social media to ensure that the public is updated and involved. On this occasion of National Quality Week, the GNBS encourages all Guyanese to get involved with standards.

Finally, as it works to “Create a culture of Quality”, the GNBS extends gratitude to all stakeholders for their continued support and for utilizing the standards and services it offers to meet their needs.

For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064/65/66, hotline 219-0069 or WhatsApp us on 692-4627.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sir Clive Lloyd appointed to GCB as Special Technocrat

Sir Clive Lloyd appointed to GCB as Special Technocrat

Oct 13, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd as Special Technocrat to the Board with immediate effect. Sir Clive’s appointment...
Read More
Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal C/ship set for Tuesday’s kick-off

Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal...

Oct 13, 2024

Hackett, Adams storm ahead in respective Divisions on Day 1 – Persaud tied for 2nd

Hackett, Adams storm ahead in respective...

Oct 13, 2024

Sampson’s hat-trick powers Belladrum to victory over Batavia

Sampson’s hat-trick powers Belladrum to victory...

Oct 13, 2024

Guatemala tame Golden Jaguars 3-1 in CONCACAF Nations League clash

Guatemala tame Golden Jaguars 3-1 in CONCACAF...

Oct 12, 2024

Sports infrastructure booms in Guyana under President Ali

Sports infrastructure booms in Guyana under...

Oct 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]