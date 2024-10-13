NATIONAL QUALITY WEEK 2024 – CELEBRATE STANDARDS

GNBS IN FOCUS:

Kaieteur News – This week, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) joins regional and international standards bodies to observe World Standards Day (WSD) on October 14. This date marks the first gathering of delegates from twenty-five (25) countries to establish the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

This year’s theme is “A shared vision for a better world – Spotlight on SDG 9,” which focuses on building resilient infrastructure, promoting inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and fostering innovation. The theme was chosen by the ISO, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). During this decade, the themes are aligned with the SDGs to emphasize the role of international standards in offering practical solutions to global issues.

As is customary, the GNBS designates the week surrounding World Standards Day as National Quality Week (NQW) and will host several activities to commemorate the occasion. This year’s activities begin with messages from the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond, Chair of the National Standards Council (NSC) Ms. Shannielle Hoosein-Outar and Executive Director of the GNBS, Mr. Trevor Bassoo.

On Monday, there will be a Speech Competition for Secondary Schools in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). This activity is being executed through a collaboration with the Ministry of Education and involves Grade Ten students from five Secondary Schools. The students will be given the opportunity to speak on a Standards-related topic for five minutes and they will be allocated points based on their ability to speak on the assigned topics, use examples, proper pronunciation, grammar, delivery and the maximum use of their time.

On Tuesday, the Bureau’s Marketing Team will launch the ‘Made in Guyana’ video campaign on social media aimed at promoting locally manufactured products certified by the GNBS. There is also a ‘Like and Share’ social media campaign to create awareness on standards and quality.

The week of activities culminate with the GNBS’ Long Serving Awards ceremony where employees who have been with the Bureau for five, ten, fifteen, twenty and twenty-five years will be awarded for their longevity with the Standards Body. This year, a total of eighteen employees will be awarded for their commitment to the Bureau and Standardisation.

Throughout National Quality Week, the GNBS Corporate Communications and Marketing Departments will share information via newspapers, radio, television and social media to ensure that the public is updated and involved. On this occasion of National Quality Week, the GNBS encourages all Guyanese to get involved with standards.

Finally, as it works to “Create a culture of Quality”, the GNBS extends gratitude to all stakeholders for their continued support and for utilizing the standards and services it offers to meet their needs.

For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064/65/66, hotline 219-0069 or WhatsApp us on 692-4627.