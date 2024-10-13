Guyanese can now apply for Schengen Visas in country

Latest update October 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Delegation of the European Union in Guyana on Friday announced that from October 21, Guyanese will be able to apply for Schengen Visas in Guyana where its main destination is France.
According to a post from the Delegation of the European Union in Guyana, the applications will happen twice a month and the first session is slated to take place on October 21 and Tuesday October 22, 2024.
A Schengen visa entitles non-Europeans to travel to Slovenia and any of the other 26 Schengen countries, including Austria, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, for a stay of up to 90 days.
For this purpose, visa applicants must complete their applications online at https://france-visas.gouv.fr on the Suriname page. Appointments can be made online at https://consulat.gouv.fr/ambassade-de-france-a-paramaribo/rendez-vous?name=Visas%20Georgetown and applicants can go to the following address : Honorary Consulate of France, 46 First avenue Subryanville, Georgetown, Guyana, in order to submit their applications.
The applications must include “completed and signed France visa application form, receipt of application, passport, photo, supporting documents (the list is provided on France Visas), the application fee indicated on France visas and a pre-stamped FeDex envelope for the passports return from Suriname to the applicant’s address.”
This option will now make the process easier for Guyanese travelers who are thinking of undertaking the journey to the French-speaking nation.
