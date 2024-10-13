Latest update October 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyanese can now apply for Schengen Visas in country

Oct 13, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Delegation of the European Union in Guyana on Friday announced that from October 21, Guyanese will be able to apply for Schengen Visas in Guyana where its main destination is France.

According to a post from the Delegation of the European Union in Guyana, the applications will happen twice a month and the first session is slated to take place on October 21 and Tuesday October 22, 2024.

A Schengen visa entitles non-Europeans to travel to Slovenia and any of the other 26 Schengen countries, including Austria, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, for a stay of up to 90 days.

For this purpose, visa applicants must complete their applications online at https://france-visas.gouv.fr on the Suriname page. Appointments can be made online at https://consulat.gouv.fr/ambassade-de-france-a-paramaribo/rendez-vous?name=Visas%20Georgetown and applicants can  go to the following address : Honorary Consulate of France, 46 First avenue Subryanville, Georgetown, Guyana, in order to submit their applications.

The applications must include “completed and signed France visa application form, receipt of application, passport, photo, supporting documents (the list is provided on France Visas), the application fee indicated on France visas and a pre-stamped FeDex envelope for the passports return from Suriname to the applicant’s address.”

This option will now make the process easier for Guyanese travelers who are thinking of undertaking the journey to the French-speaking nation.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sir Clive Lloyd appointed to GCB as Special Technocrat

Sir Clive Lloyd appointed to GCB as Special Technocrat

Oct 13, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd as Special Technocrat to the Board with immediate effect. Sir Clive’s appointment...
Read More
Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal C/ship set for Tuesday’s kick-off

Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal...

Oct 13, 2024

Hackett, Adams storm ahead in respective Divisions on Day 1 – Persaud tied for 2nd

Hackett, Adams storm ahead in respective...

Oct 13, 2024

Sampson’s hat-trick powers Belladrum to victory over Batavia

Sampson’s hat-trick powers Belladrum to victory...

Oct 13, 2024

Guatemala tame Golden Jaguars 3-1 in CONCACAF Nations League clash

Guatemala tame Golden Jaguars 3-1 in CONCACAF...

Oct 12, 2024

Sports infrastructure booms in Guyana under President Ali

Sports infrastructure booms in Guyana under...

Oct 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]