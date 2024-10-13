Guyana Int’l Fashion Showcase captivates audience with style and extravagance

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News – The Guyana International Fashion Showcase (GFS), a celebrated event for local fashion, concluded at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel on October 5, 2024. This year’s showcase was particularly noteworthy, taking place amid the festivities of Cricket Carnival 2024, and succeeded in captivating its audience with its array of stunning local designs and cultural presentations.

Despite some minor setbacks, the showcase emerged as a significant highlight of the season. Organized by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GFS Philbert Giddings and Michelle Wagner, Guyanese designer and co-founder of CoLabs, the event aimed to put Caribbean fashion on a global stage.

Giddings had promised a night of extravagance, and he certainly delivered. “Tonight was about saving the brand; it was a great turnout.”

“Next year, we will be bigger and better,” he remarked immediately after the show.

American actress and model Cynthia Bailey hosted the event, skillfully entertaining the audience while introducing each designer and their unique collections. Her charisma and professionalism set the tone for the evening, engaging attendees and celebrating the creativity of the designers.

The showcase featured eight local designers, each bringing their own distinctive style to the runway.

Models like British- born Sharminah Leah who is of Guyanese descent and Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024, Shequana Holder took to the runway with all the style and charisma needed to make the event a success. This year the GFS models came of various sizes, skin tones, and cultural backgrounds, emphasizing the event’s commitment to inclusivity.

The showcase kicked off with Pixie Hollow Makes by Felicity Sonaram, a promising 20-year-old fiber artist and crocheter who made her debut with a collection that she describes as whimsical and provocative. “I can’t wait to continue building my brand and nurturing this caterpillar into a flamboyant butterfly! I can’t wait to see what’s in store next,” she exclaimed.

Sonaram’s journey into fashion began as a hobby, inspired by her love for fantasy and femininity.

She expressed her pride in her accomplishments to The Waterfalls, “It’s crazy I’m here; I can’t even fathom it right now… my family and friends helped me spread and push my business over social media. I would not be as known if it wasn’t for them, and this show definitely putting my work out there and I am thankful”

Following Sonaram was InitiallyCNYC by Cindi Simone, a designer with deep roots in Guyana who moved to the United States at 15. Simone launched her clothing brand in 2018, drawing inspiration from her passion for comfort, freedom, and personal style. Her collection included the signature Initial LOVEwrap, a versatile piece that resonated with the audience. Her collection showcased various garments adorned with floral designs that celebrated the beauty of the natural world.

Pamela Fox took the stage next with her line, Foxxy, which honors her heritage and the lush environment of Guyana. Presenting her Paulina’s Collection, Fox shared, “Nature’s beauty is in my blood, and the spirit of adventure is in my heart.” Her collection featured custom dresses that beautifully combined crochet and cotton, demonstrating her commitment to craftsmanship and design.

The audience was then treated to a display of creativity from Karen Hughes, showcasing her brand, Kosmic Vibes. With over twenty years of experience in fashion design, Hughes has ventured into various creative realms, including batik and fabric painting. “People just see tie-dye for T-shirts and beach wraps, but I showed that you can make a sophisticated outfit for a sophisticated woman,” she stated, emphasizing her belief that fashion can be both expressive and elegant.

In a delightful surprise, reggae Surinamese artist Le Prince took to the stage, captivating the audience with his performance. His energy had attendees dancing and enjoying the lively atmosphere, further enriching the cultural experience of the evening.

ColeFacts by Michelle Cole Wagner, a Guyanese designer who has made a name for herself in the fashion w reflected on her journey and the evolution of her brand she said that “As a teenager, I designed the wardrobe for a high school fashion contest and haven’t looked back since,”.Known for her unique wedding dresses, she exemplifies how local talent can achieve global recognition.

Hashim Alli showcased Nachle Designs, which blends Eastern and Western influences in a unique collection called Khazaana. Made from colorful silk fabrics traditionally used for sarees, this line skillfully incorporates other materials to create ready-to-wear couture pieces. In an unexpected twist, Alli allowed his young son to model one of the outfits.

Renowned designer, Rick Bailey next presented Ricky Bailey Designs, sharing his passion for fashion that began in his youth. “Being a fashion designer has taught me to be agile and customer-focused,” he explained, highlighting his commitment to building strong relationships with his clientele. With locations in Hackensack, New Jersey, Manhattan, and Kingston, Jamaica, Bailey’s work has reached a global audience.

The showcase concluded with the stunning House of Pearson by Quinton Pearson, an award-winning designer celebrated for his high fashion and niche productions. Pearson’s brand focuses on the evolution of personal style, emphasizing individuality. “Inhale fashion in all its glory and exhale its style,” he remarked, capturing the essence of his vision for the brand.

As the evening wrapped up, Philbert Giddings expressed gratitude to everyone involved in making the event a success. “We’re here to empower designers and models, showcasing their talents globally,” he said, highlighting the broader mission of the GFS.

The Guyana International Fashion Showcase made its debut in May 2019 and has since held editions in New York and Atlanta. With plans to expand to other international destinations such as the Bahamas, Jamaica, and London, GFS is committed to establishing Guyana as a vibrant fashion hub on the global stage.

According to the GFS team, “As we move forward, our vision is to empower Guyanese designers and models to showcase their talents globally, promoting cultural diversity and creativity.” This commitment not only enhances the local fashion scene but also strengthens Guyana’s position in the international arena, fostering a rich tapestry of cultural expression through fashion.