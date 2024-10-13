Connecting with nature a healing escape from cancer challenges

By: Christal Yong

Kaieteur News – Amidst the challenges that follow a cancer diagnosis, patients often find themselves navigating a whirlwind of emotions and treatments that can feel overwhelming. However, a growing number of individuals are discovering the restorative power of nature, this process is described as ‘green therapy.’

This approach utilizes the calming effects of nature to enhance mental and emotional wellbeing. By immersing themselves in greenery, individuals can practice mindfulness, engage in gentle movement, and find community support, fostering hope and resilience during their journey.

On Saturday, Recover Guyana, a local environmental non-profit founded by Dr. Dave Lalltoo hosted a meaningful event aimed at empowering cancer patients and survivors by fostering connections.

The event held at the National Library Guyana in observance of Pinktober- Cancer Awareness Month. The gathering provided breast cancer survivors and seniors with opportunities for creative expression and therapeutic engagement. It celebrated the strength of those diagnosed with cancer, creating a supportive environment where participants could share their journeys and find community amidst their challenges.

During the event, Ms. Naudya Hussain, green therapy specialist captivated attendees with her insights on the type of alternative healing method. She shed light on the profound toll cancer can take on individuals and emphasized that the emotional and physical burdens of the disease often extend beyond treatment, affecting mental wellbeing and quality of life.

“I feel like cancer takes something from you, it takes away a part of what essentially make us woman, physically. When you do chemo therapy, it takes away that thing, that thing that makes your ego shine, our hair…,” Hussain said.

By integrating nature into the healing process, Hussain illustrated how green therapy can offer a refuge to the terminally, promoting relaxation and resilience.

Hussain further emphasized the importance of communication in the healing process for cancer patients. While talking to someone can be incredibly beneficial, she acknowledged that not everyone finds it easy to express their feelings verbally. For those who struggle to share their experiences, Hussain introduced the concept of green therapy.

While recalling a few years ago when she found herself in a difficult place, Hussain shared her personal journey of struggle and resilience.

“I was home…and I watered my plants and I watered my plants again, I probably over watered them, but in the act of watering my plants, I started watering (crying) and I started crying and I started to talk to my plants… I spoke aloud of what I was feeling and in the act of doing that, by the time I was finished watering my plants, I felt better,” Hussain related.

She continued, “…it (Green Therapy) boosts our mood and it improves our overall wellbeing …it’s like an escape from treatment.”

With that aside, she urges persons to start planting, since it has a lot of benefits not just with what can be produced from it but the mental takeaway it offers.

The act of planting fosters a deeper connection to nature, allowing individuals to experience the joy of watching their efforts bloom into something tangible. This process promotes mindfulness, helping to reduce stress and anxiety.

Hussain encouraged everyone to consider planting as a way to cultivate both their gardens and their mental wellbeing, creating a holistic approach to healing that benefits both body and mind.

Meanwhile, during the event, the British High Commissioner to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Jane Miller focused on cancer survivor advocacy.

She said, “This year, the theme is about solidarity, the theme is about working together, the team is about working together as cancer survivors but also as … friends, you have got the family, Guyana here…they are here to be your ally and friend because nobody should have to suffer in cancer alone.”

Nevertheless, the event featured several other insightful speakers. Dr. Surendra Persaud emphasized the critical importance of early detection in breast cancer, while Mahadevi Girdhary delved into the psychological aspects of receiving a diagnosis. Anastasia Sanford highlighted the empowerment of seniors and the role of engagement in encouraging breast cancer screening.

Additionally, Dr. Joanne Bejaimal discussed the significance of oral health and its impact on overall wellbeing, particularly for seniors and cancer survivors.

To this end, several cancer survivors were honoured with tokens of appreciation for their resilience and strength throughout their journeys. These tokens, which served as symbols of support and recognition, were a heartfelt way to celebrate their courage. In addition, the event organizers offered the survivors a free trip to Essequibo, providing them with an opportunity for relaxation and rejuvenation.