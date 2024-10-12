Throwing money at a problem

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News Dem boys seh when you got a problem, just throw some money at it. Is like a magic trick—money fly, and everybody clap. But dem boys know better. Money might hush up de noise for a lil bit, but it don’t solve nutten. All it do is plaster over de cracks, and when de plaster fall off, de crack bigger and uglier than before.

Look how de government love this game. Got congestion? Throw money at it and build a big road—never mind dem vendors gun tek over de place again. Got crime? Set up a police outpost—money again! Never mind dem police does end up taking bribes same way. De solution to every problem got de same answer: spend, spend, spend! But dem boys seh, is like putting perfume on a stink foot. It might smell sweet fuh a while, but eventually de truth does show up.

And it ain’t just de government alone. De people love de same trick! As long as money flowing, everybody happy. You got potholes? Don’t worry, dem gun throw some dollars and patch dem up. But dem boys seh nobody checking if de patching even mek sense or last long. Everybody just glad fuh de quick fix.

But hear de joke—after all de billions spend, de problems does come back like an unwanted relative. Bigger, badder, and bringing more trouble. And when you look, is de same cycle all over again. Spend some more, pretend is progress, then watch it all crumble.

Money does talk, and everything else walk. But dem boys seh, money does talk too much sometimes and it does drown out common sense. Dem boys seh we better start using sense instead of dollars before de whole place fall apart. You can’t just fling money at everything and expect miracles. Is like feeding a stray dog and thinking it gun leave yuh alone after. Nah, it gun come back with it whole crew.

So dem boys seh, time to stop throwing money and start throwing some real solutions before we end up broke and still full of problems. But knowing how things does go, dem boys seh money gun keep talking, and de rest of we just gotta listen.

Talk half. Leff half!