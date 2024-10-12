Seven accused of kidnapping ‘Bricks’ on $500k bail

Kaieteur News – The seven men who were charged with the abduction of Joshua David, also known as ‘Bricks’ were granted $500,000 each when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The defendants: 24-year-old Aaron Alleyne known as ‘Cats’ of lot 9 West La Penitence, Georgetown; 34-year-old Wayne Barker from lot 58 Laing Avenue, West Rumvieldt, Georgetown; 32-year-old Damion Barlow from lot 2 61 B Field Sophia, Georgetown; 27-year-old Dwayne Griffith, known as ‘Sheep’ of William Street, Georgetown; and 21-year-old Daventai Mars of Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown made their first appearance before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Alpha Poole and Osafo Peters, who were remanded during their first court appearance on last week Friday, also appeared before the Magistrate.

Defence attorneys Everton Lammy-Singh and Glenn Hanoman requested that their clients, Poole and Peters, be tried separately due to another matter currently in the High Court. However, Prosecutor Inspector Jones objected stating that they were charged for the same offence. The Magistrate agreed with the prosecution, affirming that the court is competent to handle the matters together.

As a result, all seven defendants were jointly charged.

According to the charge the men are accused of abducting Joshua David on September 26, 2024 on Main Street, Georgetown, with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine him. The defendants were not required to enter a plea.

During the court proceedings Damien DaSilva represented Barker and Mars, while attorney Siand Dhurjon appeared on behalf of Alleyne, Griffith, and Barlow. The defence argued that there was no substantial reason to deny bail, emphasizing that the offense is bailable and carries a penalty of no more than five years’ imprisonment. The lawyers noted that all defendants had voluntarily surrendered to police and had no prior criminal records.

Conversely, Prosecutor Jones raised objections, citing the seriousness of the case. He informed the court that the investigation is ongoing and, while David remains missing, the men may face additional charges in the future. The prosecutor noted that the police have CCTV footage that captured the accused during the crime, along with eyewitnesses. However, when the Magistrate requested to view the video, it encountered technical difficulties and failed to play in court.

Due to insufficient evidence presented and recognizing the ongoing investigations, the Magistrate granted bail with the condition that the defendants report to the Brickdam Police Station every Friday. The case has been adjourned until November 15, 2024.

Upon hearing the Magistrates ruling, relatives of David left the courtroom swiftly, seeming distressed by the outcome. Whilst exiting, one relative was heard muttering, “Can’t get justice in this place.”

David was abducted outside a restaurant on Main Street, Georgetown, while purchasing food on the evening of September 26. Acting on information, police began searching for David in the backlands of Buxton and Annandale days after his abduction. However, after three days of searching, no evidential value was found, investigations are ongoing.