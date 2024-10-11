The “PPP Syndrome” infecting people

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh some people out there got a new sickness—PPP Syndrome. It bad, real bad. Every time they hear the name “PPP,” their eyes start twitching, their voices get shaky, and they start babbling about conspiracies. Is like the mere thought of the PPP being in office is giving these poor souls real nightmares. Some of them wake up in cold sweats, whispering, “Not them again…not them again…” like they seeing ghosts.

Dem boys seh you could spot a PPP Syndrome sufferer from a mile away. They walk ‘round looking paranoid, whispering under their breath, and glaring at every red and black sign they see. They get all delusional too, imagining how PPP behind every pothole and every mosquito bite. Is like they the PPP secretly running the weather and the tides too. Rain fall? Blame the PPP. Too much sun? That’s the PPP trying to make things hot for everybody.

One of dem fellas seh he dream a PPP leader was chasing him with a budget book, and he ain’t slept since. Another one swear he see de word PPP in he cornflakes, and the whole thing drive him to start drinking herbal tea for “political detox.” Dem boys seh if only he could detox from he obsession.

Dem boys seh the worst part about this PPP Syndrome is how contagious it is. All it takes is a Facebook post, a WhatsApp message, or a lil’ conversation at the rum shop, and next thing you know, de thing spreading like a wild fire. They all start mumbling the same things: “PPP stealing elections,” “PPP this, PPP that,” as if they chanting some mystical spell.

But dem boys seh the real cure for PPP Syndrome is love and sympathy. Maybe they need a big group hug or a nice cup of coconut water. The loss of political power shouldn’t turn people into conspiracy theorists or ghost-seers. Dem boys seh politics like cricket—sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. But these haters acting like they’ve been hit for six every day since 2020. And dem boys seh, if they don’t calm down soon, they might need more than just a hug—they might need a long vacation to clear their minds.

Talk half! Leff half!