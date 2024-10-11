The household cash grant

Kaieteur News – The government’s recent announcement of a $200,000 cash grant for every household in Guyana is a gesture of economic relief that is as welcome as it is perilous. Well-meaning in its intent, the cash grant aims to provide a lifeline to the countless families wrestling with the cost-of-living.

Yet, the process of disbursing these funds is fraught with the familiar pitfalls of ambition exceeding execution. Before the ink is dry on the government’s promise, the questions arise, and with them, the whispers of opportunism.

In the streets, on social media, in homes and government offices alike, individuals are already racking their brains, scheming for ways to claim their share—and perhaps more—of the national generosity. The last time the government attempted such a broad-stroke distribution, the process dissolved into controversy, mired in claims and counterclaims about who qualified and who did not, who got and who did not get. Families sharing a roof but not a purse, individuals who declared themselves separate households on the basis of little more than a room and a door, all took issue with the parameters set forth. This time, the same confusions and evasions will likely reappear. It is a story the government should know all too well.

The World Bank, in its sober and objective language, defines a household as “a group of individuals who live together under the same roof and share resources as a single unit for their daily living needs.” It is a definition designed to bring clarity, to delineate who belongs where and what qualifies as a shared life. It specifies that a household might be a solitary figure with a cat for company or a bustling cluster of aunts, uncles, and children. It emphasises the economic arrangement—the pooling of resources, the shared management of living costs—over strict blood relations. But in the context of a cash grant, these words can be stretched and twisted to justify a multitude of claims. When money is at stake, definitions have a way of becoming elastic.

The government’s intentions are good, but it is clear that it lacks the robust database necessary to accurately identify households. Without such a database, the exercise of distribution risks becoming mired in controversy and claims and counter claims with accusations of favouritism or oversight. The cash grant programme will require more than a good heart; it will require precision, transparency, and upholding the rule of law. For when funds end up in the wrong hand, the disillusionment of those who feel cheated or overlooked can be deeper than any economic hardship.

This time, the government must tread carefully. It must define, in no uncertain terms, what constitutes a household for the purposes of this grant. Are two families who live in separate rooms under one roof to be treated as one unit or two? Is a tenant, renting a room within a larger home, entitled to their own grant? What about the practice now where some landlords split up their buildings into mini-apartments better suited as rat holes? Do each of these qualify for a cash grant?

Without a clear definition, the door is left wide open to those who would exploit ambiguity for gain. There are those who will try to dress their greed in the garb of need, to claim a slice of the aid meant for those who truly struggle.

But defining a household is only part of the challenge. Equally vital is explaining to the people who will benefit, with a clarity that leaves no room for misunderstanding. There is no room for vague pronouncements or shifting criteria; only a clear and unequivocal message can prevent the confusion that inevitably breeds resentment. The government must speak plainly: who is eligible, how they are counted, and what they need to do to receive the grant. It is not enough to be generous; one must be precise, for in such precision lies the difference between a helping hand and a blundered, beleaguered exercise in futility.

And what of those who would attempt to game the system, those who see in this national act of charity an opportunity to enrich themselves unlawfully? The government must make an example of them. Let it be known that any person found seeking to defraud or enrich themselves under false pretenses will face the full force of the law. Those caught in the act must be charged, brought before the courts, and held to account. The message must be firm: there is no room for deceit. Yet, for all these cautions, it is important not to lose sight of the purpose of this grant. It is meant to ease the burdens of those for whom the simple act of living has become a daily struggle. It is meant to provide a cushion against the inflation that eats away at savings, at dignity, at the future itself. And so, the government’s efforts must strike a delicate balance, combining generosity with vigilance and rigor.

In the end, this $200,000 cash grant is more than just money. It is a test of governance, of whether the State can deliver on its promises without becoming ensnared in its own good intentions. The grant will not solve all of Guyana’s problems, nor will it relieve all those who suffer. But handled wisely, it can provide a measure of relief to those who need it most. Mishandled, it risks becoming another chapter in the long book of missed opportunities, a tale told with a sigh of what could have been.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)