Suriname to face strong competition from Guyanese Golfers

Kaieteur Sports – A strong contingent of Guyanese golfers are headed to Suriname as they answered a challenge for top honours in this weekend’s DSB Invitational Golf Championship, the flagship tournament hosted by Golf Club Paramaribo.

President of the GGA Aleem Hussain almost missed the tournament but thanks to quick intervention by Acting Police Commissioner Budhram, Hussain along with Monnaf Arjune, Roy and Sabita Dhori were able to make the trip in time to participate and represent Guyana.

This is the second year that Guyana has seen representation from more than one club and it is expected that in the coming years, the Guyanese contingent will be enhanced by a formidable junior team as the sport continues to gain momentum in our secondary schools.

Thousands of Guyanese have gained access to the sport through the joint initiative between the Guyana Golf Association, Ministry of Education and The Guyana Tourism Authority since 2022, with several hundred students taking golf as a PE elective at CSEC.

The GGA will host several awareness golf sessions in Suriname during this visit and donate golf equipment and balls to schools in Paramaribo.