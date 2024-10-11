Suriname to face strong competition from Guyanese Golfers 

Latest update October 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 11, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – A strong contingent of Guyanese golfers are headed to Suriname as they answered a challenge for top honours in this weekend’s DSB Invitational Golf Championship, the flagship tournament hosted by Golf Club Paramaribo.
President of the GGA Aleem Hussain almost missed the tournament but thanks to quick intervention by Acting Police Commissioner Budhram, Hussain along with Monnaf Arjune, Roy and Sabita Dhori were able to make the trip in time to participate and represent Guyana.
This is the second year that Guyana has seen representation from more than one club and it is expected that in the coming years, the Guyanese contingent will be enhanced by a formidable junior team as the sport continues to gain momentum in our secondary schools.
Thousands of Guyanese have gained access to the sport through the joint initiative between the Guyana Golf Association, Ministry of Education and The Guyana Tourism Authority since 2022, with several hundred students taking golf as a PE elective at CSEC.
The GGA will host several awareness golf sessions in Suriname during this visit and donate golf equipment and balls to schools in Paramaribo.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 11, 2024– Guyana to battle Guatemala from 9:00 pm at Edinburgh By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Golden Jaguars are set for a crucial showdown against Guatemala tonight from 9:00 pm...
Oct 11, 2024
Oct 11, 2024
Oct 11, 2024
Oct 11, 2024
Oct 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – The government’s recent announcement of a $200,000 cash grant for every household in Guyana is a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]