New report highlights 73% decline in wildlife populations

Kaieteur News – The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has released its highly anticipated Living Planet Report 2024, revealing a 73% average decline in monitored wildlife populations over the past 50 years.

The flagship report warns that parts of our planet are approaching dangerous tipping points driven by the combination of nature loss and climate change, which pose grave threats to humanity, WWF said in a press release. The report, which tracks almost 35,000 vertebrate populations of 5,495 species from 1970 to 2020, highlights a broader trend of significant declines in wildlife populations worldwide.

According to the release, the report also details sharp declines in monitored wildlife populations, with the steepest drops recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean (95%), Africa (76%) and Asia–Pacific (60%), followed by North America (39%) and Europe and Central Asia (35%).

“Declines in wildlife populations can act as an early warning indicator of increasing extinction risk and the potential loss of healthy ecosystems. When ecosystems are damaged, they cease to provide humanity with the benefits we have come to depend on – clean air, water and healthy soils for food – and they can become more vulnerable to tipping points. A tipping point is when an ecosystem is pushed beyond a critical threshold, resulting in substantial and potentially irreversible change,” the press release noted.

Global tipping points, such as the dieback of the Amazon rainforest and the mass die-off of coral reefs, would create shockwaves far beyond the immediate area, impacting food security and livelihoods. According to WWF, the warning comes as fire outbreaks in the Amazon reached their highest level in 14 years in September, and a fourth global mass coral bleaching event was confirmed earlier this year.

Pink River Dolphin in Peril

Additionally, of major concern for the Amazon region, which Guyana is part of, is the catastrophic 65% decline in the population of the Amazon pink river dolphin (Inia geoffrensis) between 1994 and 2016. The Amazon pink river dolphin, a key indicator species for the health of freshwater ecosystems, has been severely impacted by habitat loss and contamination of freshwater systems, the release added.

In Guyana, the river dolphin is one of the species that acts as an ecological link, connecting Guyana to the Amazon basin via the globally renowned Rupununi wetlands. The freshwater systems of Rupununi are critical to sustain vast ecosystems and serve as migration channels for river dolphins moving from the Amazon to the Rupununi during the wet seasons. WWF has supported much-needed research to assess the health of the river dolphin population in Guyana.

Aiesha Williams, Country Director of WWF-Guianas, Guyana office, stated, “For us here in the Guianas, the report underscores the urgent need to safeguard the precious biodiversity we rely on for our livelihoods. Our region is known for its abundant biodiversity and ecological significance; however, with the staggering decline of biodiversity in Latin America and the Caribbean, it is imperative that both Guyana and Suriname take more significant action that will achieve the maintenance of livelihoods, as the countries develop, without losing nature and, at the same time, contribute to global efforts that help reverse biodiversity loss.”

Freshwater Ecosystems at Risk

Further, the report states that freshwater species, including the Amazon pink river dolphin, have experienced the most dramatic declines, with an average decrease of 85%. Freshwater fisheries are facing significant pressure. “Migratory fish populations, which constitute the majority of freshwater catch, have decreased by an average of 81% since 1970 due to habitat modification, overharvesting, pollution, and climate change,” the release stated. WWF emphasises the need for immediate and concerted efforts to mitigate habitat destruction, enforce anti-pollution measures, and implement sustainable fishing practices to protect vulnerable species.

According to WWF, the Living Planet Report 2024 is a critical wake-up call for policymakers, businesses, and individuals to prioritise conservation efforts and adopt sustainable practices. “The WWF calls on the global community to address these challenges and safeguard the planet’s biodiversity for future generations.”

Dr. Kirsten Schuijt, Director General of WWF International, said: “Although the situation is desperate, we are not yet past the point of no return. We have global agreements and solutions to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030, but so far there’s been little progress on delivery and a lack of urgency. The decisions made and action taken over the next five years will be crucial for the future of life on Earth. The power − and opportunity − are in our hands to change the trajectory. We can restore our living planet if we act now.”