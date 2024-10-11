Avianca to launch direct flights to Guyana in December

Kaieteur News – Avianca, a leading Colombian airline, will commence direct flights to Guyana on December 11, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport said in a press release.

This marks a significant milestone for Guyana’s aviation industry, strengthening ties with Colombia and unlocking tourism, trade, and cultural exchange opportunities, the CJIA added. The new route will connect Guyana’s capital, Georgetown, to Bogotá, Colombia, offering a convenient and efficient twice-weekly service. Passengers can expect a comfortable Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers.

This direct service is more than just a faster connection. It’s a game-changer for Guyana’s international air connectivity, providing direct access to South America. The addition of Avianca brings the number of new airlines serving Guyana since 2020 to seven with access to five new destinations. This expansion is expected to attract more visitors to Guyana’s beautiful landscapes and rich culture, facilitate smoother trade between Guyana and Colombia and potentially other South American countries, and pave the way for stronger cultural connections between Guyana and the region.

Government officials are enthusiastic about this development. The addition of Avianca is seen as a key step towards positioning Guyana as a regional hub for travel and commerce. Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, underscored that, “As the Government continues to invest in modernising the country’s aviation infrastructure and forge partnerships with renowned global airlines, Avianca’s entry into the local market will significantly boost interest in our country’s unique offerings.”

Additionally, the Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, expressed enthusiasm that this new route will boost visitor arrivals while stimulating investment and economic growth. She said, “It will also significantly boost our local tourism industry, creating new jobs and opportunities for businesses. This positive development will further enhance Guyana’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.”

Furthermore, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, echoed the sentiments that this new partnership with Avianca speaks to the Government’s resilience and commitment to expanding the country’s air connectivity, which is a key component of its strategy to position Guyana as a regional hub for travel and commerce.

He added, “We are spending heavily on infrastructure improvements to make Guyana an even more appealing destination for investors and airlines. Our upgraded airport and related infrastructure will be critical in increasing our appeal for international air connectivity.” Avianca’s flights will significantly expand Guyana’s seat availability, providing travelers with more options and potentially lower fares. So far this year, Guyana has added an additional 200,000 airline seats and 125,000 more passenger movements. Avianca’s extensive network, spanning over 100 destinations across the Americas and Europe, will transform Guyana into a more accessible and attractive destination, offering travelers seamless connections to other global hotspots.