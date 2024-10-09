Taharally rocks with 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze; Rogers snares 4 silver, 2 bronze

IPF World Masters and Commonwealth PF Championships 2024



Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s has once again kept the Golden Arrowhead aloft with another classical performance at the International Powerlifting Federations Masters and Commonwealth Powerlifting Federation

Championships being held simultaneously in Sun City, South Africa.

Following up on Demetri Chan’s benchpress gold medal on Friday, Taharally increased Guyana’s medal tally handsomely when she lifted her way to two (2) gold medals, one (1) silver and four (4) bronze medals against the best in the world in the Masters 11, 76kg weight class and in cold conditions while Rogers captured four (4) silver medals and two (2) bronze.

Achieving a squat of 150kg (330lbs), benchpress 77.5kg (170lbs) and deadlift of 182.5kg (402lbs), total 410.5kg (Taharally achieved bronze medals at World’s in the squat, deadlift and overall whilst her numbers were solid for Commonwealth squat and overall gold, silver in the deadlift and another bronze in the benchpress.

Taking the overall ahead of Taharally at World’s was the USA’s Joah Iannotta with Heather Tagg of Great Britain, claiming silver.

At Commonwealth, Canada’s Amelie Maya and New Zealand’s Bobby-Jo Williamson had to settle for the overall silver and bronze, respectively.

With sessions running very late into the night owing to a late start, Rogers was still able to add and also better his showing at World’s in 2023, like Taharally.

He achieved a best squat of 260.0kg, benchpress of 162.5kg, deadlift 240.0kg for a total of 662,5kg.

Those numbers were good enough for Rogers to land a silver in squat and a total bronze at the World Masters whilst he hauled in silver medals in the squat, benchpress, and total with another bronze in the deadlift.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Honourable Charles S. Ramson MP, on behalf of His Excellency, the Government and people of Guyana extended congratulations to both Taharally and Rogers for their exceptional performances in Sun City, South Africa.

Minister Ramson said he was really impressed with the great improvement of both lifters when compared to their performances at the 2023 World’s which took place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Powerlifting Federation President, Franklin Wilson also extended congratulations to the duo for another excellent year on the world stage, applauding them for their consistency and being shining examples for other lifters to emulate.

Wilson expressed the Federation’s gratitude to the Ministry of Sport, National Sports Commission and the Guyana Olympic Association for their assistance in supporting the four athletes to compete in South Africa.

Demetri Chan was scheduled for more action as he seeks to add to his benchpress gold medal while the other lifter, Bjorn Williams will be competing today.

Additionally, Taharally is expressing thanks to the following entities for their support towards her being able to compete: Ministry of Natural Resources, Central Housing and Planning Authority, CirkelDistributors, Machine Tech Inc., Stacy, Michael, Telicia, Alisha, Sherri Williams, Shamie, and the Gym Crew.

Rogers would like to recognise the support of the Hon. Ministers and Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Local Government and Regional Development, Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Human Service, and Social Security, E Master Corporation and the Commissioner of the National Parks Commission.

Medal Tally

World Masters

Gold Silver Bronze

0 1 4

Commonwealth

3 4 2