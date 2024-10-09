ERC signs MoU with UNDP for e-monitoring of hate speech

Kaieteur News – The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement an e-monitoring tool to tackle hate speeches.

The signing occurred at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown.

Chairman of the ERC Shaikh Moeenul Hack said that “the partnership represents a significant advancement in our ongoing efforts to monitor and address racially and ethnically offensive remarks on social media, a crucial component of our commitment to fostering harmony and good relations within our society.”

He noted that the ERC has a Media Monitoring Unit (MMU) which diligently observes various platforms including television, newspaper and social media to identify instances of racial and ethnic infractions commonly referred to as “hate speech”.

“Until now, this monitoring had relied on manual processes which while effective are limited in reach. From August to December 2023, after reactivating our Media Monitoring Unit, we documented 116 infractions. In the first nine months of this 2024, we have identified 163 infractions, we still have under three months to complete 2024 and we have already surpassed 2023,” he informed the gathering.

According to the Chairman, the majority of these infractions occurs on social media, and noted that the statistics underscore the urge needed to tackle hate speech within the society as the 2025 election is approaching.

Speaking of their need to boost up capacity to monitor hate speech, the Chairman explained that the e-monitoring tool will be instrumental in enhancing the Commission’s capacity to capture more content.

“This innovative automated system will efficiently identify key words and phrases that are racially, ethnically offensive allowing us to respond more swiftly and effectively,” he related.

While the e-monitoring tool will automate much of the data collected, Hack noted that they will maintain a manual verification process which will enable them to issue warnings or escalate matters to their Investigative Unit for further consideration.

In brief remarks, UNDP’S Resident Representative (ag) Gerardo Noto said that as part of the MoU, UNDP will provide comprehensive support to the ERC including technical assistance to strengthen ERC’s existing methodologies for mapping and countering disinformation and hate speech.

He said the intent is to strengthen ERC’s capacities to access social media data, provide crucial insights into information pollution and enhance the ERC’s technological infrastructure to better respond to these challenges, he stated.

He related that the e-monitoring system is a state-of-the-art social media monitoring and analysis tool that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to track and analyze harmful content across different platforms.

The UNDP representative further stated that the “Memorandum of Understanding is just not a document it is a commitment to uphold democratic values and contributes to Guyana’s unity. Let us take this crucial step together to promote social cohesion and inclusion and contribute to eradicate hate speech and free people from the shadows of misinformation.”

In a joint release from both agencies, it was stated that the MoU aims at enhancing the knowledge base surrounding hate speech and fostering institutional resilience in the face of this growing challenge. It was shared that this partnership comes when Guyana prepares for the 2025 General Elections, a period that historically witnesses a surge in ethnic and racial hate speech.

The signing of the MOU forms part of the wider ERC-UN System campaign to ‘Counter Hate Speech’, which was launched in June 2024.