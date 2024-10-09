Latest update October 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Chinese businessman critical after shot several times on D’Urban Street

Oct 09, 2024

Kaieteur News – A Chinese man was shot several times at D’Urban Street, Georgetown early Tuesday morning.

The injured man, who is listed as critical, has been identified as 50-year-old Jianqing Chen, owner of First Choice Supermarket located on D’Urban Street.

Police in a statement said the shooting took place around 00:07hrs in front of Chen’s supermarket.

An on-duty security guard, who witnessed the incident, described the shooter to police as a lone gunman on a black motorcycle.

Investigators were told that loud gunshots rang out shortly after Chen was overheard by the guard arguing in his car with someone over the phone.

The gunman made good his escape after shooting the businessman.

The guard recalled seeing Chen’s limp hand hanging from his car door and his bloodied body slumped in the car seat.

The security guard said he contacted his boss immediately and informed him of the shooting. Chen was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

