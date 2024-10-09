Latest update October 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

AFC Executive meets U.S. State Dept. officials in Washington DC

Oct 09, 2024 News

…discusses need for new registration process ahead of 2025 elections

The AFC delegation with Barbara A. Feinstein, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, U.S. Department of State and Katherine Beamer, Director, Office of Caribbean Affairs. (AFC photo)

The AFC delegation with Barbara A. Feinstein, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, U.S. Department of State and Katherine Beamer, Director, Office of Caribbean Affairs. (AFC photo)

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) C.A. Nigel Hughes and his delegation of AFC Executives on Monday met with Barbara A. Feinstein, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, U.S. Department of State and Katherine Beamer, Director, Office of Caribbean Affairs.  The meeting was held at the Department of State office in Washington DC.

At the meeting, the AFC Leader highlighted several issues relating to Guyana’s development and the rule of law. High on the agenda was the need for a new registration process ahead of Guyana’s next Regional and General Elections and the production of a new list of electors. This is in keeping with recommendations from several of the Observer Missions of the 2020 Polls.

The AFC team expressed concerns regarding the lack of feasibility studies regarding large infrastructure projects currently underway in Guyana and contract bidding processes. The two sides discussed increased cooperation between Guyana and the USA especially on the areas of institutional strengthening in the energy sector, capacity building in the public sector and state institutions, increased trade, fiscal management and accountability and natural resource management. The recent actions of the US government to sanction some Guyanese, and the likelihood of further similar actions were raised by the AFC Leader.

The AFC team expressed gratitude to the US government for their support of Guyana’s position on the border controversy with Venezuela.

Hughes was accompanied by Chairman of the Party David Patterson MP, Executive members Professor Shamir Ally, Catherine Hughes MP, advisor Laura George and Collin Haynes.

The AFC team is in the USA for a number of meetings and public engagements. The Party held successful “Listening & Grounding” sessions with the Guyanese Diaspora in New York and Washington DC and will be meeting with the Guyanese Diaspora in Florida later this week.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Taharally rocks with 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze; Rogers snares 4 silver, 2 bronze

Taharally rocks with 2 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze; Rogers snares 4...

Oct 09, 2024

IPF World Masters and Commonwealth PF Championships 2024 Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s has once again kept the Golden Arrowhead aloft with another classical performance at the International...
Read More
Premier Insurance on board for Prime Minister’s Softball Cup tournament

Premier Insurance on board for Prime Minister’s...

Oct 09, 2024

 5th Annual KFC Goodwill Int’l Football Series set for December kickoff

 5th Annual KFC Goodwill Int’l Football Series...

Oct 09, 2024

Covent Garden Sec’ and St Rose’s High shine at GOAPC Tapeball Cricket Competition

Covent Garden Sec’ and St Rose’s High shine...

Oct 09, 2024

LGC to field 12-member team at Suriname Open 2024

LGC to field 12-member team at Suriname Open 2024

Oct 09, 2024

ISKF Guyana bags 21 Medals at 4th ISKF World ShotoCup Tournament in London

ISKF Guyana bags 21 Medals at 4th ISKF World...

Oct 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]