AFC Executive meets U.S. State Dept. officials in Washington DC

…discusses need for new registration process ahead of 2025 elections

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) C.A. Nigel Hughes and his delegation of AFC Executives on Monday met with Barbara A. Feinstein, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, U.S. Department of State and Katherine Beamer, Director, Office of Caribbean Affairs. The meeting was held at the Department of State office in Washington DC.

At the meeting, the AFC Leader highlighted several issues relating to Guyana’s development and the rule of law. High on the agenda was the need for a new registration process ahead of Guyana’s next Regional and General Elections and the production of a new list of electors. This is in keeping with recommendations from several of the Observer Missions of the 2020 Polls.

The AFC team expressed concerns regarding the lack of feasibility studies regarding large infrastructure projects currently underway in Guyana and contract bidding processes. The two sides discussed increased cooperation between Guyana and the USA especially on the areas of institutional strengthening in the energy sector, capacity building in the public sector and state institutions, increased trade, fiscal management and accountability and natural resource management. The recent actions of the US government to sanction some Guyanese, and the likelihood of further similar actions were raised by the AFC Leader.

The AFC team expressed gratitude to the US government for their support of Guyana’s position on the border controversy with Venezuela.

Hughes was accompanied by Chairman of the Party David Patterson MP, Executive members Professor Shamir Ally, Catherine Hughes MP, advisor Laura George and Collin Haynes.

The AFC team is in the USA for a number of meetings and public engagements. The Party held successful “Listening & Grounding” sessions with the Guyanese Diaspora in New York and Washington DC and will be meeting with the Guyanese Diaspora in Florida later this week.