$6.9B award in contracts to boost infrastructural development in Region 6

Oct 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works has awarded some $9.6B in contracts to contractors for the rehabilitation of several roads in Region Six. The contracts are aimed to enhance infrastructural development.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill during an outreach

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill during an outreach

The Ministry conducted a community outreach on Monday and Tuesday at New Amsterdam, Berbice where the contracts were awarded.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Ministers of Public Works Juan Edghill and Deodat Indar attended the outreach on Tuesday. The ministry in a statement said that 475 contracts for the rehabilitation works across Region Six were awarded to small contractors from the region. The contracts were signed between the contractors and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

“This transformative initiative, valued at an impressive $6.9 billion, will employ over 300 contractors, boosting local employment and development,” the ministry highlighted.

On Monday, Minister Edghill, accompanied by Head of the Special Projects Unit, Colin Gittens, visited residents of North East La Penitence, Georgetown. During this visit, he announced that the community will soon benefit from rehabilitated roads.

“In the coming weeks, four kilometers of road will be rehabilitated, with these works being executed by the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit,” the ministry stated.

Minister Edghill also disclosed that work has started with the clearing of the road shoulders, and that the desilting of drains will begin shortly. The Minister said that the presence of derelict vehicles on parapets in the area continues to be a challenge and urged residents to remove the obstacles.

“Failure to remove these derelicts will result in their removal by the Ministry of Public Works,” he warned.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Minister assessed the progress of road works at Parfait Harmonie, Westminster, Onderneeming, and Lust-en-Rust in Region Three.

The ministry announced that almost 50 kilometers of roadwork is expected to be completed to the level of rigid pavement and asphaltic concrete by the Special Projects Unit and small contractors before the end of the year.

Minister Edghill also inspected ongoing road works at Aracari Road on the West Bank of Demerara, with expectations for completion within a month. The combined efforts of the Special Projects Unit, small contractors, and larger projects awarded by NPTAB aim to enhance the entire road network in these areas, he said.

 

 

