Region 3 Edition of CNOOC Petroleum, GTTA, MoE and MCYS Nationwide Schools Table Tennis Championships contested

Kaieteur Sports – Over 100 hundred student table tennis players from the region three schools graced the halls of West Minister secondary school auditorium to compete for honours when the Region 3 Edition of CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited Guyana Table Tennis Association and Ministry of Education Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport Nationwide National Schools Table Tennis Championships got underway on Friday.

Over forty girls, who competed in the various categories, were of significant note and truly offer great prospects for the development of the sport in the region.

Competing in 13 years and under boys and girls team events, 15 years and under boys and girls team events and 19 years and under team events saw Uitvlugt secondary, Zeeburg secondary, West Demerara Secondary and West Minister Secondary dominating the team edition of the championships.

Players who benefitted from Coaches Muniram Persaud and Joseph Lovell whose services were providing structured coaching to students made available through the Ministry priority programme and who have been working with several schools in the region, demonstrated great skill, tenacity in representing their schools.

West Minster Secondary auditorium provided a great host venue for this key competition.

National coach Linden Johnson, Alister Munroe, Candacy McKenzie and Beverly Johnson provided great coordination to the championships on hand. Also lending support were the teachers who came to supervise and support the students. Mr. Akbar Chinedu Regional Education Officer Dept. of Education 3 provided great support to making the championships a success.

The Championships is a ground breaking initiative sponsored by CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited.

Results of the Team Championships:

Girls 13 Years and under

Uitvlugt “B” defeated Zeeburg “A” in the finals to take championships honors

Boys 13 Years and Under

Uitvlugt “B” defeated Uitvlugt “C” in the finals to take championships honors

Girls 15 Years and under

Zeeburg “A” defeated Uitvlugt “B” in the finals to take championships honors

Boys 15 Years and Under

West Demerara defeated Uitvlugt “B” in the finals to take championships honors

Girls 19 Years and under

Uitvlugt “A” defeated Zeeburg “A” in the finals to take championships honors

Boys 13 Years and Under

West Minster Sec defeated Uitvlugt “A” in the finals to take championships honors

The next edition of the championships is slated for Region 7 on the 3rd and 4th of October 2024 at the Bartica Community Centre.