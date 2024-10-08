Local Security firm struggles with indisciplined Guyanese as it expands operations

Kaieteur News- Finding disciplined, honest and drug-free employees is one of the biggest challenges faced by Chief Executive Officer of local security firm, Secure Innovation and Concept Incorporated (SI&C), Harold Hopkinson.

Hopkinson in an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News said that he employs over 400 employees. Notwithstanding that feat, the CEO said that his company suffers from a frequent turnover since the staff is frequently found to be indisciplined.

“The biggest challenge we have is getting honest drug-free employees… when you give people to administer drug tests, they come out positive. It is a complex situation where it is legal for people to have small amounts of narcotics, but some clients don’t want anybody that is inhibited by drugs.”

He added, “We have been hiring all the time because some people cannot stand the discipline… The thing is we have work, but people want the money but not the work,” Hopkinson said.

Established in 2006 and located at 246 Samaan Drive, Meadowbrook Gardens, SI&C provides security services for seven local and international airlines as well as the security firm of choice at the Eugene F. Correria International Airport with clients including U.S. oil giant, ExxonMobil.

Hopkinson disclosed that the majority of dismissals involve Guyanese.

“Since 95% of employees are Guyanese, they are the ones that give problems. We try very hard to be humane… We appeal to the local content laws, but the few people we have working here from overseas, like Nigeria and Dubai, the people are working,” he emphasized. However, due to local content laws the firm will continuously hire Guyanese.

When asked about the average turnover rate, Hopkinson replied, “It varies. I would say sometimes a month would have eight to ten people, and a lot of them are being dismissed. Most of them are dismissed for impropriety, whereby they stay away for three days without a medical, excessive sleeping on the job, or improper record keeping.”

Hopkinson also highlighted the challenges faced by single mothers, who often cannot find childcare while they work. “It is horrible that people cannot go to work because they don’t have anyone to look after their kids,” he stated, noting that he is working on establishing a 24-hour day care for parent employees to address this issue.

He also noted that most females are applying and are fulfilling the employment requirements.

The CEO underscored the firm’s commitment to maintaining high standards and called for disciplined employees to uphold these values.

“We have a quality assurance team, and safety is our main criteria. I can say our standards have gone through the roof. We don’t play with standards; hence, I need my employees to be disciplined to maintain my standard, and it is not very hard to do.”

When asked about hiring needs, he mentioned, “I can’t give you the exact stats, but we are constantly hiring and training. We have solid employment; it is not part-time. Our training starts with safety, workplace etiquette, and the importance of access control—that’s our main job, to ensure that what comes into the compound is legitimate and that everyone who enters is authorized.”

Hopkinson founded the security firm in 1995 under the name TOPGUN Security Services. He noted that the company receives recommendations from foreign governments, including those of the United States and Canada. Recently, SI&C was honored with the President’s Award 2023 by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI).

For further details on employment opportunities and requirements, interested individuals can contact SI&C via email at [email protected] or by phone at 231-4410.