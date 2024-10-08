Guyanese American Entrepreneur Builds Six-Figure Cake Business in New York

By Tracey Khan

Kaieteur News- Sabrina Wright, a proud Guyanese American, has turned her passion for baking into a sweet success. From her early beginnings in Guyana, where she learned the art of making

everything from scratch, Wright now runs Golden Sugar Bakery, a thriving six-figure business in Queens, New York. Her journey, marked by resilience and dedication, is a testament to the power of hard work and entrepreneurial spirit.

Wright’s culinary path began in her teens at the Carnegie School of Home Economics in Guyana, an institution that has launched the careers of many chefs across the country. Here, she developed the baking skills and discipline that would later serve as the foundation of her business.

Growing up with Guyanese and Jamaican parents, Wright credits her upbringing with teaching her the values of determination and perseverance. “My parents always stressed the importance of hard work and pushing through challenges,” Wright said.

After moving back to New York, Wright furthered her education at the Culinary Institute of America, sharpening her culinary techniques. However, the grit she gained in Guyana drove her to launch Golden Sugar Bakery in 2019. She turned her dream into reality with just $19.84 in her pocket.

Today, Golden Sugar Bakery is renowned for its elaborate custom cakes and gourmet desserts, catering to many clients, including corporate planners and hotels. One of her early breakthroughs came when a cake she designed for a friend went viral on Instagram. Within six months, her business took off, and Wright became one of the most sought-after bakers in the area.

Wright remains connected to her roots by upholding the quality and authenticity instilled in her during her Guyanese upbringing. With black cake season on the horizon, she plans to bake and sell authentic Guyanese black cake, shipping her signature Caribbean treats nationwide to reach a wider audience.

Looking to the future, Wright plans to open a storefront and expand her business while remaining committed to giving back to the community, especially to her home country of Guyana, where her journey began.

From learning the art of baking in Guyana to running a successful business in New York, Sabrina Wright’s story is an inspiring example of perseverance and passion.