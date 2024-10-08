Latest update October 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyanese American Entrepreneur Builds Six-Figure Cake Business in New York

Oct 08, 2024 News

By Tracey Khan

Kaieteur News- Sabrina Wright, a proud Guyanese American, has turned her passion for baking into a sweet success. From her early beginnings in Guyana, where she learned the art of making

Sabrina Wright designed this Winnie the Pooh-themed cake for a baby shower.

Sabrina Wright designed this Winnie the Pooh-themed cake for a baby shower.

everything from scratch, Wright now runs Golden Sugar Bakery, a thriving six-figure business in Queens, New York. Her journey, marked by resilience and dedication, is a testament to the power of hard work and entrepreneurial spirit.

Wright’s culinary path began in her teens at the Carnegie School of Home Economics in Guyana, an institution that has launched the careers of many chefs across the country. Here, she developed the baking skills and discipline that would later serve as the foundation of her business.

Sabrina Wright, owner of Golden Sugar Bakery, is lovingly known by her customers as the “Cake Lady”.

Sabrina Wright, owner of Golden Sugar Bakery, is lovingly known by her customers as the “Cake Lady”.

Growing up with Guyanese and Jamaican parents, Wright credits her upbringing with teaching her the values of determination and perseverance. “My parents always stressed the importance of hard work and pushing through challenges,” Wright said.

After moving back to New York, Wright furthered her education at the Culinary Institute of America, sharpening her culinary techniques. However, the grit she gained in Guyana drove her to launch Golden Sugar Bakery in 2019. She turned her dream into reality with just $19.84 in her pocket.

Today, Golden Sugar Bakery is renowned for its elaborate custom cakes and gourmet desserts, catering to many clients, including corporate planners and hotels. One of her early breakthroughs came when a cake she designed for a friend went viral on Instagram. Within six months, her business took off, and Wright became one of the most sought-after bakers in the area.

 

Wright remains connected to her roots by upholding the quality and authenticity instilled in her during her Guyanese upbringing. With black cake season on the horizon, she plans to bake and sell authentic Guyanese black cake, shipping her signature Caribbean treats nationwide to reach a wider audience.

Looking to the future, Wright plans to open a storefront and expand her business while remaining committed to giving back to the community, especially to her home country of Guyana, where her journey began.

From learning the art of baking in Guyana to running a successful business in New York, Sabrina Wright’s story is an inspiring example of perseverance and passion.

Sabrina Wright while at the Carnegie School of Home Economics

Sabrina Wright while at the Carnegie School of Home Economics

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

ISKF Guyana bags 21 Medals at 4th ISKF World ShotoCup Tournament in London

ISKF Guyana bags 21 Medals at 4th ISKF World ShotoCup Tournament in...

Oct 08, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF), National Park Dojo karate team excelled at the 4th ISKF World ShotoCup Tournament, securing a total of 21 medals at...
Read More
LeBron and Bronny James make NBA history

LeBron and Bronny James make NBA history

Oct 08, 2024

Afy Fletcher: ‘West Indies are here for business, not just a joyride’

Afy Fletcher: ‘West Indies are here for...

Oct 08, 2024

GBA honours Life and Legacy of the late TD Terrence Poole MS tonight at Gymnasium

GBA honours Life and Legacy of the late TD...

Oct 08, 2024

Local cyclists prepare for Inaugural ‘One Guyana’ 3-Stage Cycling Event

Local cyclists prepare for Inaugural ‘One...

Oct 08, 2024

Countries confirmed for CAC 2024 C/ships

Countries confirmed for CAC 2024 C/ships

Oct 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A storm in a teacup

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The recent controversy swirling around the access to the National Gallery at Castellini... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]