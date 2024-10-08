GCB Super50 Senior Inter-County tourney bowls off October 13

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) will be hosting the 2024 Senior 50-Over Inter-County tournament, set to bowl off from October 13.

Teams and players alike will prepare for the upcoming Regional Super50 Tournament which bowls off on October 29 in Trinidad and Tobago, with the customary Inter-County competition of which Demerara are the defending champions.

A number of talented players, some mainstays in the Harpy Eagles team, will be on show as they look to get themselves prepared following a long off season.

Meanwhile, one match will be played in Essequibo with the others in Demerara. The inter-county will also serve as a launch-pad for some players who will be keen on breaking into the Guyana senior structure for the first time. The final of the Inter-County is set for October 19, with the Guyana Super50 team encampment bowling off from October 21-25.

The squads, which will be submitted by the counties during the week, will be released later along with the schedule.