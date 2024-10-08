Firewoman charged with seven counts of cybercrime

Latest update October 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 08, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A female member of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was on Monday placed on $350,000 bail when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to seven counts of cybercrime charges.
The 29-year-old defendant Latoya Chu, a resident of Lot 2818 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is accused of using a computer system to disseminate false information, damaging the reputations of Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dwayne Scotland, four firewomen, and an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).
The alleged offenses took place between February 23 and February 26, 2024, in Georgetown.
Appearing unrepresented before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, Chu pleaded not guilty to all charges.
During the proceedings, the prosecutor outlined the case, stating that Chu utilized a fake Facebook account to publish defamatory comments about the complainants. Once the posts were discovered, a report was made to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which led to her arrest.
Following her apprehension, Chu’s mobile phone was confiscated. A search of the device revealed that she had created the fake Facebook profile used to make the defamatory posts. When questioned about the allegations, Chu remained silent.
Despite the seriousness of the charges, the prosecutor did not object to bail, which was granted in the amount of $350,000; that is $50,000 for each charge.
Chu is scheduled to return to court on November 18 for the submission of statements.
