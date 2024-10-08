Another one coming!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De CPL done, and just when yuh thought cricket fever cool down, here come another tournament fuh start in November. Yuh gotta laugh, man! CPL done leff people with empty pockets and big debts, but yet dem planning fuh bring in another cricket party. Dem boys want fuh know, who really coming back to Guyana fuh dis one? Yuh mean fuh tell me people who barely pay off dem CPL tickets already gat more money stash somewhere?

Some folks still counting how much dem owe de neighbor who lend dem lil change fuh get a seat in de stadium fuh de CPL. And now de promoters talking ‘bout “de next big ting!” Dem boys seh, if yuh barely had enough fuh buy a drink last time, where yuh gan get money fuh buy a whole new round? But this is Guyana—people does always find a way to find money when de party calling.

Dem boys hearing how some people already asking dem bosses fuh advance on de salary. Dem seh dem want fuh “invest in entertainment.” But between me and you, dem boys seh dat just mean dem want another round of cricket and rum. And how dem tickets price going up, yuh might think yuh buying a ticket fuh fly overseas, not fuh a cricket match right here in Georgetown!

But don’t worry, dem boys seh Guyanese creative. When de cricket start, yuh gan see dem stadium pack up again. Some people go sell dem old fridge or de sofa set fuh raise money, while others gan dig up de lil savings dem had fuh Christmas. Who need new curtains fuh de house when yuh could watch cricket live, right?

So, de next tournament coming, and dem boys seh Guyanese ready fuh another debt! One ting bout we, we always ready fuh lime, even if we gat to borrow fuh de drinks and beg fuh de ticket.

Talk half. Leff half…