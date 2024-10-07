Guyana and Suriname for gas monetisation talks – Jagdeo says

Kaieteur News- A team from neighbouring Suriname comprising its Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin and other officials is due to visit Guyana to discuss collaboration between the two countries to monetize gas.

This was disclosed by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo at his weekly press conference on Thursday last. Jagdeo told reporters that he has to set a date for the team to visit and once this is done, they will arrive in Guyana to have the discussions. Speaking on the development of Suriname’s oil and gas sector he said that the project in block 58 will have a large focus on oil but there will be the need to look at the development of gas as well since Suriname did find gas and also the discoveries offshore Guyana that are closet to Suriname have more gas than oil in them. “So we still need to try to collaborate, in the context of our project or our aim to monetise this gas either within the context of that project or separately. But we still need to have a discussion on this and I spoke with the Foreign Minister Ramdin and he wants to come with a team of people and I said I will give him a date when we can have those discussions,” Jagdeo explained.

He expressed his joy that Suriname is moving forward to have production and hopes that the countries in Africa as well as other countries who have discovered oil and gas recently will be allowed to use their gas resources to generate electricity and not be told they need to save the world, while the rest of the developed world is expanding their gas production.

“They are talking about energy security for their people and they want Africa not to use its gas to generate power because that will not be the appropriate renewable mix. I hope that Africa doesn’t listen, I am glad they are not listening to some of these people and that they pursue their development with vigour and to have cheap energy for their people,” the vice president stated.

Currently, Guyana is undertaking its own gas natural gas facility (NGL) under the Wales gas-to-energy project. Through this project, the government of Guyana aims to construct a 300-megawatt combined cycle power plant and NGL facility. Both the NGL facility and the gas-powered plant will be interconnected with a pipeline that receives gas from the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessels in the Stabroek Block. The construction of this pipeline is being undertaken by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), the local affiliate of ExxonMobil.

Comprehensive utilization of the Gas-to-Energy pipeline has the potential to bring an additional 70 to 80 million standard cubic feet of gas per day ashore in Guyana.