GOA ratifies Women in Sport Commission

Latest update October 7th, 2024 12:37 AM
Oct 07, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) recently appointed and ratified the Women in Sport Commission, which will serve from September 2024 to September 2026. This was done under a nomination process.
The newly appointed members of the Women in Sport Commission are Nicolette Fernandes (Chair), Denise Jeffrey (Vice Chair), Dacia Cummings (General Secretary) and Members – Sileena Arjune, Ashley Khalil and Ayanna Wickham Watson.
The appointed commission members in collaboration and under the guidance and support of the Executive Committee of the GOA will guide, direct and support the work of this commission.
The Women in Sport Commission is a key body within the GOA, mandated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to promote and enhance girls’ and women’s access to sports across all levels.
The Commission will focus on increasing female participation as athletes, coaches, leaders, and volunteers while ensuring gender parity and empowerment throughout Guyana’s sporting landscape.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 07, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) recently appointed and ratified the Women in Sport Commission, which will serve from September 2024 to...
Oct 07, 2024
Oct 07, 2024
Oct 07, 2024
Oct 06, 2024
Oct 06, 2024
Kaieteur News – In a letter addressing media coverage of oil revenues, former Prime Minister of Guyana, Samuel Hinds... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]