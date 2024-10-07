GOA ratifies Women in Sport Commission

Kaieteur Sports – The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) recently appointed and ratified the Women in Sport Commission, which will serve from September 2024 to September 2026. This was done under a nomination process.

The newly appointed members of the Women in Sport Commission are Nicolette Fernandes (Chair), Denise Jeffrey (Vice Chair), Dacia Cummings (General Secretary) and Members – Sileena Arjune, Ashley Khalil and Ayanna Wickham Watson.

The appointed commission members in collaboration and under the guidance and support of the Executive Committee of the GOA will guide, direct and support the work of this commission.

The Women in Sport Commission is a key body within the GOA, mandated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to promote and enhance girls’ and women’s access to sports across all levels.

The Commission will focus on increasing female participation as athletes, coaches, leaders, and volunteers while ensuring gender parity and empowerment throughout Guyana’s sporting landscape.