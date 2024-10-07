Latest update October 7th, 2024 12:37 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GOA ratifies Women in Sport Commission

Oct 07, 2024 Sports

Nicolette Fernandes has been appointed Chair of the Women in Sport Commission

Nicolette Fernandes has been appointed Chair of the Women in Sport Commission

Kaieteur Sports – The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) recently appointed and ratified the Women in Sport Commission, which will serve from September 2024 to September 2026. This was done under a nomination process.

The newly appointed members of the Women in Sport Commission are Nicolette Fernandes (Chair), Denise Jeffrey (Vice Chair), Dacia Cummings (General Secretary) and Members – Sileena Arjune, Ashley Khalil and Ayanna Wickham Watson.

The appointed commission members in collaboration and under the guidance and support of the Executive Committee of the GOA will guide, direct and support the work of this commission.

The Women in Sport Commission is a key body within the GOA, mandated by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to promote and enhance girls’ and women’s access to sports across all levels.

The Commission will focus on increasing female participation as athletes, coaches, leaders, and volunteers while ensuring gender parity and empowerment throughout Guyana’s sporting landscape.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GOA ratifies Women in Sport Commission

GOA ratifies Women in Sport Commission

Oct 07, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) recently appointed and ratified the Women in Sport Commission, which will serve from September 2024 to...
Read More
Dindnauth, Ally victorious at Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Dindnauth, Ally victorious at Trophy Stall Golf...

Oct 07, 2024

Guyana Amazon Warriors to feature in Global Super League T20

Guyana Amazon Warriors to feature in Global Super...

Oct 07, 2024

GCC mini Zingers Cricket Program officially bowls off

GCC mini Zingers Cricket Program officially bowls...

Oct 07, 2024

GIA, St John the Baptist & St Pius highlight Round 3

GIA, St John the Baptist & St Pius highlight...

Oct 06, 2024

Cricket Equipment-Guyana batting with Prime Minister’s Softball Cup

Cricket Equipment-Guyana batting with Prime...

Oct 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]