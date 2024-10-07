Latest update October 7th, 2024 7:38 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bandit shot dead, accomplice escapes during robbery

Oct 07, 2024 Crime News, News

“Bandit shot dead while accomplice escapes during robbery robbery in New Amsterdam Berbice today”

 

Bandit shot dead, accomplice escapes during robbery

The dead bandit’s gun (A Guyana Police Force Photo)

 

Kaieteur News- What was supposed to be a quick payday turned into chaos as one of two bandits was shot dead on Monday in New Amsterdam during a robbery, while his accomplice escaped. Police said the men robbed a jewellery and pawnshop on Trinity Street and Main Road New Amsterdam, Berbice just around 10:20hrs.

Investigations revealed that two males clad in hoodies and armed with handguns entered the premises and then proceeded to shoot a customer in the right leg after robbing him.

The owner of the establishment being a licensed firearm holder returned fire subsequent to hearing the commotion, which resulted in the men fleeing with the stolen items while continuing to discharge rounds.

The men then ran along Trinity Street into the compound of the New Amsterdam Primary school, where one of them was found lying face up, with a single gunshot wound to his chest. There were stolen items as well as a Taurus 9mm handgun with a magazine containing live rounds in the deceased pockets and on the ground.

Investigations continue.

(Bandit shot dead, accomplice escapes during robbery)

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Jones, Chase lead Kings to maiden title against Warriors

Jones, Chase lead Kings to maiden title against Warriors

Oct 07, 2024

Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2024… Kaieteur Sports – A tide-turning, unbeaten half-century partnership from Aaron Jones and Roston Chase helped create history for the St. Lucia...
Read More
Henry, Dottin, Joseph set up big win for West Indies

Henry, Dottin, Joseph set up big win for West...

Oct 07, 2024

Guyanese Golfers to challenge for top honours in Suriname at the DSB Invitational

Guyanese Golfers to challenge for top honours in...

Oct 07, 2024

GOA ratifies Women in Sport Commission

GOA ratifies Women in Sport Commission

Oct 07, 2024

Dindnauth, Ally victorious at Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

Dindnauth, Ally victorious at Trophy Stall Golf...

Oct 07, 2024

Guyana Amazon Warriors to feature in Global Super League T20

Guyana Amazon Warriors to feature in Global Super...

Oct 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]