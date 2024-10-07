Bandit shot dead, accomplice escapes during robbery

Kaieteur News- What was supposed to be a quick payday turned into chaos as one of two bandits was shot dead on Monday in New Amsterdam during a robbery, while his accomplice escaped. Police said the men robbed a jewellery and pawnshop on Trinity Street and Main Road New Amsterdam, Berbice just around 10:20hrs.

Investigations revealed that two males clad in hoodies and armed with handguns entered the premises and then proceeded to shoot a customer in the right leg after robbing him.

The owner of the establishment being a licensed firearm holder returned fire subsequent to hearing the commotion, which resulted in the men fleeing with the stolen items while continuing to discharge rounds.

The men then ran along Trinity Street into the compound of the New Amsterdam Primary school, where one of them was found lying face up, with a single gunshot wound to his chest. There were stolen items as well as a Taurus 9mm handgun with a magazine containing live rounds in the deceased pockets and on the ground.

Investigations continue.

