AFC promises teachers 45% pay hike, PNCR says 35%

Kaieteur News- The Alliance For Change (AFC) said if it is elected to government, teachers will get a 45% increase in salary and that the administration will prioritise the needs of educators. The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) on the other hand is promising the educators 35% pay increase if they are elected to government. Both parties formed a coalition government that ruled Guyana between 2015-2020.

Both parties made their promises in separate statements to mark World Teachers’ Day which was celebrated on Saturday. In extending its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all teachers across

Guyana, the AFC said for three decades, this day has been dedicated to honouring the profound contributions of educators who work tirelessly to inspire, guide, and shape the minds of future generations. “Teachers are the bedrock of our society, and their unwavering commitment to fostering knowledge, values, and creativity is invaluable. Let us not forget that in 2020, the PPP/C Government campaigned on a promise to significantly improve the conditions for teachers, including a 5

0% increase in salaries. This commitment was presented as a cornerstone of their education agenda, a promise that gave hope to thousands of teachers who believed that better days were ahead. However, more than four years have passed since the PPP/C took office, and this promise remains unfulfilled.” The AFC said teachers are the backbone of our education system, yet they continue to be marginalised and underappreciated. “The failure to deliver on the 50% salary increase is not only a broken promise but a

blatant disregard for the welfare of educators who have worked tirelessly, especially during challenging times. The dedication of teachers deserves more than empty promises and delayed action,” the AFC said.

According the AFC, the future of Guyana depends on the well-being and empowerment of our educators. “Under an AFC Government, we will prioritise the needs of teachers and take decisive action to ensure they are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve.

We commit to implementing a 45% salary increase for teachers, recognizing their vital role in shaping the minds of future generations. This will not be an empty promise, but a concrete step towards improving the livelihoods of our educators, who have long been underpaid and undervalued,” the statement read.

35% pay hike

Meanwhile, for its part, the PNCR said this year’s them “Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education” focuses on the importance of listening to teachers and involving them in shaping educational policies and practices. The PNCR said it acknowledges the essential contributions that teachers make, often under challenging circumstances, to ensure that “our children receive a quality education.” The party sad it is the collective responsibility of all citizens to ensure that their contributions are recognised and rewarded

appropriately. “We remain unshakeable in our position that our teachers must receive better salaries and improved working conditions.”

“As we pay tribute to our teachers, the PNCR urges the Government of Guyana to reconsider the recent disgraceful salary increase awarded to teachers, which falls short of what is required for our educators to thrive both professionally and personally. Our teachers are also parents,

breadwinners, care givers, guardians, providers, consumers, and investors. Recognising all this, we in the PNC/R use today’s observance to repeat that, as the next government, we will increase the salary of teachers and all other government workers by 35% (graduated) in our first national

budget, pending further negotiations with the workers unions.”

The PNCR said it believes that investing in teachers is not only a matter of fairness but is essential for the long-term development of the education system. “Providing competitive salaries and improving working conditions will attract and retain the best talent in our schools, ultimately benefiting our

students and society as a whole. As we celebrate World Teachers’ Day, let us all reflect on the vital role of teachers in our communities and advocate for the support and recognition they deserve,” the PNCR statement concluded.

Also in a message to mark the occasion, Education Minister, Priya Manickchand said in the face of numerous challenges, teachers continue to inspire, nurture, and guide our students, shaping the future of our beloved country. “Your resilience and adaptability, especially in these changing times, have not gone unnoticed. You are the pillars of our education system, and your efforts are the foundation upon which we build a brighter tomorrow,” Manickchand said.

She said teachers’ role extends beyond the classroom; “you are mentors, role models, and beacons of hope for many. The impact you have on the lives of your students is immeasurable, and your influence will be felt for generations to come. As we celebrate this day, I want to assure you that the Ministry of Education is committed to supporting you in every possible way. We recognize the importance of your work and are dedicated to providing the resources and environment necessary for you to continue excelling in your noble profession,” the message stated.

Govt. package

Despite objections from a section of its General Council as well as rank-and-file members, President of the Guyana Teacher’s Union (GTU) Dr. Mark Lyte on August 22, 2024 signed a multi-year agreement with the government accepting the ten percent pay hike for teachers and a slew of other benefits, none of which accorded with the demands of the union. Among other things, the agreement stipulates that teachers will receive a salary increase of 10% for 2024, 8% for 2025 and 9% for 2026. These are the same increases that were initially rejected by the union.

Additionally, teachers in remote areas will benefit from the increased Remote Area Incentive (RAI). In November 2023, this allowance stood at $9,000. The Ministry of Education had said that it was subsequently increased in December 2023 to $20,000. With the new agreement, teachers will now receive $23,000 monthly. Teachers with doctoral degrees will see their monthly allowance rise from $30,000 to $32,000, a 7% increase.

Those with master’s degrees, who received $10,000 monthly in November 2023, saw their allowance doubled to $20,000 in December 2023. With the new agreement, they will now receive $22,000. Educators holding postgraduate diplomas, advanced graduate diplomas, and certificates in education will also see their monthly allowances increased to $7,000 and $5,000. Additionally, teachers who have completed the Certificate in Education Management Course will now receive a monthly allowance of $5,000.”

The station allowance, which compensates teachers for working in particular locations, has been increased to $5,000 for all eligible categories. The increase varies based on the category. Similarly, the hardlying allowance has been standardized at $5,000.

With the new agreement, teachers will be compensated for marking and supervising SBAs and the National Grades 5 & 6 Mock Exams. Non-graduate teachers (TS 1A to TS 5B) will also receive two additional increments after three years of continuous service, benefiting over 9,000 teachers (more than 60% of the teaching workforce). In some cases, this will result in salary increases of up to 15%. The Ministry of Education had said that this agreement represents a comprehensive package designed to enhance the welfare of our teachers and to recognise their pivotal role in shaping the future of our country.