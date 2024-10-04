Latest update October 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man disappears with rented car

Oct 04, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 53-year-old man is at his wits end, after renting his car to another man, who has since vanished without a trace.

The car that was rented and never returned 

The car that was rented and never returned

Attempts so far to contact the renter have been unsuccessful. The vehicle was collected on August 5, 2024.  The car owner Rafudeel Razaca during an interview told Kaieteur News that he came into contact with the renter through someone. On August 5, 2024, Razaca met with the renter and the car was handed over. However, since then the owner of the vehicle has not seen or heard from the renter.

“I collect a number for he (renter) and I keep calling the number, but he ain’t answering.” Razaca said. He explained that despite attempts to call from different numbers he has not been able to get in contact with the man. “After I see he ain’t turning up with the car I decided fuh take no more chance because the insurance almost expire, and the car gatta service.” As such, he ventured off to the Providence Police Station and filed a report so that police can assist in locating the renter.

Razaca said that on Wednesday he received a call from a relative, who informed him that the vehicle was spotted on the West Bank Demerara. Police are investigating the matter.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Marissa Siriram receives RHTYSC/Carl Trim Bagot University of Guyana scholarship

Marissa Siriram receives RHTYSC/Carl Trim Bagot University of Guyana...

Oct 04, 2024

RHT 54th Anniversary Outstanding students honored Kaieteur Sports – The Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour first division team in conjunction with the Rose Hall Town Council last week...
Read More
RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour arranged week of activities described as successful

RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour arranged week of...

Oct 04, 2024

National cycling coach loses motorcycle to bandits

National cycling coach loses motorcycle to

Oct 04, 2024

Fitness Express, Twins Manufacturing on board CAC 2024

Fitness Express, Twins Manufacturing on board CAC...

Oct 04, 2024

BIG MAN CRICKET- GY O50s cricket continues this weekend

BIG MAN CRICKET- GY O50s cricket continues this...

Oct 04, 2024

Madhoo, Fitzgerald to open CDLC 3rd & 4th qualifier campaign today

Madhoo, Fitzgerald to open CDLC 3rd & 4th...

Oct 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Hamas and Israel

    Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a series of coordinated attacks on Israeli civilians,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]