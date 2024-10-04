Man disappears with rented car

Latest update October 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 53-year-old man is at his wits end, after renting his car to another man, who has since vanished without a trace.
Attempts so far to contact the renter have been unsuccessful. The vehicle was collected on August 5, 2024. The car owner Rafudeel Razaca during an interview told Kaieteur News that he came into contact with the renter through someone. On August 5, 2024, Razaca met with the renter and the car was handed over. However, since then the owner of the vehicle has not seen or heard from the renter.
“I collect a number for he (renter) and I keep calling the number, but he ain’t answering.” Razaca said. He explained that despite attempts to call from different numbers he has not been able to get in contact with the man. “After I see he ain’t turning up with the car I decided fuh take no more chance because the insurance almost expire, and the car gatta service.” As such, he ventured off to the Providence Police Station and filed a report so that police can assist in locating the renter.
Razaca said that on Wednesday he received a call from a relative, who informed him that the vehicle was spotted on the West Bank Demerara. Police are investigating the matter.
