BIG MAN CRICKET- GY O50s cricket continues this weekend

Oct 04, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Sponsored by Permaul Trading and Peter Lewis Construction and Asphalt Services, BMC-GY cricket continues this weekend with a solitary fixture on Sunday. North Soesdyke will clash with bottom of the table Ex Berbice Police Masters at the Farm Cricket ground to improve their standings.

On Sunday, there will be a bottom of the table clash between the 2 Berbice teams at the Jai Hind ground between Jai Hind Jaguars and Ex Berbice Police Masters. Both teams will be looking to get off the mark and win all their remaining matches for a chance in the semifinals. Table toppers Everest Masters take on the Essequibo Invaders who are now placed in the #4 spot at the Parika/Salem ground.  All matches commence at 12 noon.

 

 

 

Hereunder are the points standing after last weekend matches.

 

