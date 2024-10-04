Latest update October 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

60-year-old woman dies following LBI accident

Oct 04, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A serious road accident on Sunday morning at the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, resulted in the death of 60-year-old Salima Heeralal.

The van that the Heeralals were in, crashed into nearby bridge (Demerara Waves)

She succumbed to her injuries around 02:40 hrs. on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The incident occurred around 06:00 hrs. which involved two vehicles: motor car #PAE 672, driven by 21-year-old Marshall Allicock from Earls Court LBI, and motor car #PAH 5148, driven by Salima’s husband, 58-year-old Prakash Heeralal. Salima was an occupant in the vehicle.

According to police statements, initial inquiries disclosed that Prakash was traveling west in the southern lane of the embankment when Allicock, exiting the LBI access road, failed to stop at the intersection. This resulted in a collision with the right side of Heeralal’s vehicle, causing it to strike a nearby bridge

Witnesses quickly intervened, helping to extract both Salima and Prakash from their vehicle and transporting them to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit for urgent care. Due to the severity of her injuries, Salima was later moved to the Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile, Allicock was taken to a private city hospital by a family member for observation.

By Monday morning, a police officer who visited the Intensive Care Unit was informed of Salima Heeralal’s death. Prakash Heeralal has since been discharged from the hospital, while Allicock remains hospitalized.

Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing

