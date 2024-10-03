Motorcyclist suffers punctured lung after collision with car

Latest update October 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist has suffered a punctured lung and other injuries after colliding with a car on Tuesday.
The accident occurred in the vicinity of Daggle Beauty, located on Norton Street, Georgetown. The injured man has been identified as Lamar Mittelholzer, who resides at Lot 853 Timehri Road, East La Penitence, Georgetown.
Police reported that Mittelholzer, was the driver of a black unregistered motorcycle. It was related that he was proceeding west at a fast rate of speed on Norton Street, when the driver of motorcar PNN 4801, Ivan Edwards negotiated a right turn and ended up in the path of the motorcycle, which resulted in a collision. Both vehicles were damaged and the motorcyclist fell in the surface of the road. The motorcyclist received injuries to his body, the police report stated.
Thereafter, he was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted, suffering from a punctured lung and other injuries. It is noted that his condition is serious. A breathalyzer test was done on the driver, which showed no trace of alcohol. The investigation continues.
