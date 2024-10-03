Fire destroys Police old ID parade room

A Fire of unknown origin destroyed the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) old Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Identification Room at Eve Leary on Wednesday, theGuyana Fire Service (GFS) reported.

According to the GFS, the building was at the time being used as a storage facility. The fire reportedly started at 18:27.

“The first unit arrived on the scene at 18:33 hrs. and the first jet went into action at 18:34 hrs,” the GFS said while adding that the firefighters were successful in quickly containing and extinguishing flames.

“…The building sustained significant damage, and its contents were destroyed,” reported the GFS.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.