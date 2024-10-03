Fire destroys Police old ID parade room

Latest update October 3rd, 2024 6:08 PM
Oct 03, 2024 News
A Fire of unknown origin destroyed the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) old Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Identification Room at Eve Leary on Wednesday, theGuyana Fire Service (GFS) reported.
According to the GFS, the building was at the time being used as a storage facility. The fire reportedly started at 18:27.
“The first unit arrived on the scene at 18:33 hrs. and the first jet went into action at 18:34 hrs,” the GFS said while adding that the firefighters were successful in quickly containing and extinguishing flames.
“…The building sustained significant damage, and its contents were destroyed,” reported the GFS.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 03, 2024Kaieteur News – Popular business entity, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and a branch in Markham, Ontario, Canada, has thrown its support behind the upcoming Prime Minister’s Softball Cup which...
Oct 03, 2024
Oct 03, 2024
Oct 03, 2024
Oct 03, 2024
Oct 03, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Bridgetown Initiative is now parading its third iteration—“Bridgetown 3.0”. Out of this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]