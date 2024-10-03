Latest update October 3rd, 2024 6:08 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Fire destroys Police old ID parade room

Oct 03, 2024 News

Fire destroys Police old ID parade room

The gutted Identification Room

A Fire of unknown origin destroyed the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) old Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Identification Room at Eve Leary on Wednesday, theGuyana Fire Service (GFS) reported.

According to the GFS, the building was at the time being used as a storage facility. The fire reportedly started at 18:27.

“The first unit arrived on the scene at 18:33 hrs. and the first jet went into action at 18:34 hrs,” the GFS said while adding that the firefighters were successful in quickly containing and extinguishing flames.

“…The building sustained significant damage, and its contents were destroyed,” reported the GFS.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Trophy Stall throws support behind Prime Minister’s Softball Cup tournament with trophies

Trophy Stall throws support behind Prime Minister’s Softball Cup...

Oct 03, 2024

Kaieteur News – Popular business entity, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and a branch in Markham, Ontario, Canada, has thrown its support behind the upcoming Prime Minister’s Softball Cup which...
Read More
Du Plessis, Charles power Kings into finals following rain interference

Du Plessis, Charles power Kings into finals...

Oct 03, 2024

Mustak XI to face Sunshine XI of Canada on tonight

Mustak XI to face Sunshine XI of Canada on

Oct 03, 2024

Guyana Karate Federation hosts Senior National Karate Championships

Guyana Karate Federation hosts Senior National...

Oct 03, 2024

GMRSC priming for Second Essequibo drag race

GMRSC priming for Second Essequibo drag race

Oct 03, 2024

Former Cricketer and sports enthusiast Rafeek Kassim donates office to New Amsterdam Rotary Club

Former Cricketer and sports enthusiast Rafeek...

Oct 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • New iteration, same idea

    Kaieteur News – The Bridgetown Initiative is now parading its third iteration—“Bridgetown 3.0”.  Out of this... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]