Financial proposals opened for design, supervision of elderly home at Enmore

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that four out of the six companies have qualified to bid for the contract to design and supervise the construction of the New Care Centre for the Elderly, which will be located at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The four firms that met the criteria of the NPTAB evaluators are: Engineering & Agricultural Consultants Inc. who bid $24.4 million for the project, Phoenix Industries who bid $9.8 million, Kalitech Inc. who bid $44.2 million, and Origin Investments who bid $22.7 million.

The construction of the elderly home is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. During the presentation of the 2024 National Budget by Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, it was disclosed that the government is investing in a number of services for the elderly. This year, he said that a number of specific interventions are targeted at improving the quality of life of the elderly. As a result, $172M has been set aside to build the New Care Centre home for the elderly.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Energy Agency

Consultancy services to undertake glint and glare study for proposed Solar PV Power Plant at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

GECOM

Procurement of election bags.

Ministry of Human Services & Social Security

Consultancy services for the Design, supervision of the New Care Centre for Elderly at Enmore.

Ministry of Agriculture

Procurement of new equipment Lots 1&2.