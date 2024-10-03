E-Litigation portal for Guyana’s High Court and Court of Appeal set to roll out

Kaieteur News – The Supreme Court of Judicature in Guyana on Tuesday announced that it is nearing the completion of an e-litigation web portal for the Court of Appeal and the High Court which will mark a major transformation in the country’s judicial system.

A soft launch of the e-litigation portal for the Court of Appeal was held on January 30, 2024, with the High Court’s portal set for a soft launch on October 4, 2024.

This new digital system will replace the traditional paper-based filing system for all new cases filed after 3:00 p.m. on October 4, 2024. The e-litigation system enables the electronic filing and management of cases across the various registries of both courts, including the Family Court and the Land Court.

The software powering this e-litigation platform was developed by Crimson Logic Inc., a Singapore-based company with extensive experience in creating digital solutions for judicial systems around the globe. Crimson Logic Inc. is known for implementing the world’s first paperless judicial platform for the Supreme Court of Singapore and has worked with courts in countries such as Mauritius, Namibia, Qatar, and the Eastern Caribbean.

The e-litigation portal is designed to provide users with 24/7 access on any device, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. The system includes features such as a dedicated portal for judicial officers, electronic filing, notifications, case and workflow management, trial bundle creation, and the generation of reports and analytics. Both attorneys-at-law and litigants will have access to the platform, making case management more efficient and transparent.

This digital advancement aligns with the Judiciary’s mission to uphold the rule of law and ensure access to timely justice in a fair and transparent manner. The e-litigation system is expected to significantly improve access to justice for all, modernizing Guyana’s judicial landscape.