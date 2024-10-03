DDL resumes production after fire at power plant station

Latest update October 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) on Wednesday announced that it has resumed production at several of its facilities following a fire that erupted from one of the generators in the power plant station on Friday Last.
The company highlighted in a press statement that the TOPCO plant, responsible for producing Topco fruit juices and Savannah milk products, is fully operational. The Wines and Spirits plant is currently in partial production mode, and the non-alcoholic beverage plant is expected to be fully operational by the weekend. The distillery will be restarted as soon as possible. DDL noted that no job has been affected by the fire, and the successful resumption of operations ensured the continued full employment of all staff. “The specific generator (the one that was erupted in flames) had recently undergone scheduled maintenance by the equipment supplier,” DLL highlighted. Seven caterpillar generators and nine transformers were destroyed in the fire, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) had said in a release. The Fire Service said too that there had been significant damage from the fire that originated in the generator enclosure.
