Cynthia Bailey to host Guyana Fashion Showcase 2024

Kaieteur News – American actress, model, and reality television personality Cynthia Denise Bailey is set to host the Guyana Fashion Showcase (GFS) this Friday.

The model arrived in Guyana on Tuesday from United States of America (USA), New York, marking her first visit to the country, to participate in the GFS during the cricket carnival season. The event will be held at the National Gallery of Art, Castellani House in Georgetown.

The official announcement was made during a press conference on Wednesday at Colabs Guyana Inc., located at 43 Garnett Street, Campbellville, Georgetown. Present at the conference were Philbert Giddings, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of GFS; Michelle Cole Wagner, international designer and head of the brand COLEFACTS; and Cynthia Bailey herself.

Bailey expressed her excitement of being here. “I am so honoured to be in Guyana for my first time to host this amazing fashion showcase … I am here to help and make this showcase as successful as possible.”

Known for her role in the Bravo series “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Bailey has built a successful career as a supermodel, entrepreneur, and actress. She began her journey by moving to New York, where she signed a five-year contract with Wilhelmina Models, eventually landing a cover on Essence Magazine that launched her career.

The showcase will feature models ranging from as young as 15 years old. Bailey emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for emerging talent: “As a fashion and beauty brand, I love to use my platform to highlight new exposure for young designers. I think this is an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in being a model… a lot of big leads will be there; you never know who may discover you.”

During the conference, Giddings also announced that there will be an After show soiree following the fashion show. Both local and international designers will showcase their work, including Wagner, Randy Madray, Rick Bailey, Pamela Fox, and 20-year-old emerging designer Felicity Sudaram.

Tickets, which cost $10,000 and $15,000 for Very Important Person (VIP), are available at Julius Variety Store (135 Regent Street, Georgetown), ColABS Guyana Inc., Ramada Princess Hotel, Clarence, and HJ Box Office. This year’s showcase will feature prominent figures, including Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024 Shequana Holder and international actress and model Sharminah Leah.

The theme for this year’s event, “Style with Beauty in the Rainforest,” aims to reflect Guyana’s lush and vibrant natural landscapes. The inaugural Guyana Fashion Showcase, held on May 24, 2019, at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, was a significant success, showcasing a diverse array of international, regional, and local designers. This year’s event seeks to build on that legacy, providing even more opportunities for local talent to shine on an international stage.