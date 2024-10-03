Cop under close arrest for beating son who refused to do house chores

Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is under close arrest at the La Grange Police Station, after he allegedly assaulted his 17-year-old son, due to the child’s refusal to do household chores on Monday night.

The policeman has been identified as Mark Forde. The incident occurred between 19:00h and 19:30h in the vicinity of Rect-door-Zee, West Bank Demerara (WBD). Police reported that the 17-year-old boy was at home, when his father accused him of refusing to do his chores. “An argument ensued, and as a result, Mark Forde began to cuff his son, causing him to receive injuries about his face and body,” police stated.

Thereafter, the teen managed to escape and found refuge at his uncle Joseph Grant, who is an Inspector of Police. Grant then accompanied the teen to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, where a formal report was made. The teen was then sent to seek medical attention. Forde was arrested and placed under close arrest as investigations continue.

According to a short video shown to this publication, the teenager was seen on the ground braced to a fence, in front of the house, while his father repeatedly sent blows about his body. It was observed that the son was curled up, while trying to use his hands, and feet to block the hits being fired his way. Pubic-spirited citizens were heard chastising the father for his actions. During an interview with this publication, the 17-year-old boy recalled the injuries he sustained, and also highlighted that he was often beaten when his father gets upset. “I get cuff to my ribs, mostly he hoist (lift up) me up and lash me down … majority of time my knee catch cramps. My head just kept knocking and it bust up,” he said. The son added, “Not the first time, I don’t really know, it reach to a point …cause mommy gone, he does be good sometimes but when he vex, he does go on in a certain way.”

Turned to smoking

In light of this constant alleged abuse, the son highlighted that he turned to smoking as a way to heal himself from the hardship he goes through with his father. “…I don’t even want to be in the house majority of the time,” the teenager said. Kaieteur News also spoke with Earlester Grant, the aunt of the 17-year-old boy, who revealed that the abuse has been occurring for years.

On Tuesday, Grant stated that she, along with the 17-year-old boy went to welfare, and was allegedly told that they (Welfare) cannot order him to be arrested, given that it is child abuse and the matter should be dealt with at the Police Station. “So for the entire day (Tuesday), I have just been back forth, back forth,” Grant stressed. While citing how fearful her sister is of Forde, Grant declared, “We feel this time is enough, my nephew could have died last night and what would have happened? …Not because he is a police means he is above the law.”