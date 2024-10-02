Secondary schools to be built at Karrau and Issano villages

Latest update October 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- The Amerindian Villages of Karrau and Issano in Region Seven are the latest hinterland communities that will benefit from new secondary school buildings for students.
This is according to the Ministry of Education who issued a tender seeking contractors to execute the works. The ministry in its document stated that in addition to the new secondary school buildings, teachers’ living quarters will be built as well.
This publication understands that Karrau, which has approximately over 500 residents, is located in Lower Mazaruni and is some five minutes away from Bartica via boat, while Issano is located in the Middle Mazaruni.
It was reported that over 16 secondary schools are being built in the hinterland areas. Kaieteur News understands that the identified communities do not have secondary schools but primary top schools.
This year the Ministry of Education was allocated $74.4B, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities.
The Ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education.
Further, the ministry informed that bids for the project are expected to open on October 24, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.
