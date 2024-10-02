Pan, Brass & Soca set for tomorrow at Kingston Beach

– an epic showcase of Caribbean talent

Steelpan lovers and soca enthusiasts are in for a spectacular treat as 592 Events & Entertainment, in collaboration with The Kunjaz Group, brings to you Pan, Brass & Soca – a spotlight event on the highly anticipated Cricket Carnival Calendar.

Slated for Tomorrow October, 3rd at the Kingston Beach. This event promises an exhilarating fusion of steelpan, brass, and soca music, bringing the vibrant energy of the Caribbean to one stage.

With major support from Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited and the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, Pan, Brass & Soca will feature some of the region’s finest musical talents. Guyana’s Police Force Steel Orchestra, Kunjaz Steel Ensemble, and Pan Groove will captivate with their mastery of the steelpan, while Trinidad & Tobago’s NGC Labrea Nightingales will continue the tradition of excellence in pan music.

Also gracing the stage are Rodney Small from St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and Epic Tone from the USA, each delivering unique performances that blend tradition with modern flair. Adding to the dynamic line-up, Temperature Band, the acclaimed brass band from Trinidad & Tobago, will electrify the audience with the bold sounds of brass instruments, contributing to the signature carnival atmosphere.

Complementing the steelpan and brass performances is a thrilling array of soca acts from some of Guyana’s most celebrated artistes, including reigning Soca Monarch Carlvin Burnett, Nekeita, Omaiah Hall, OKC, and Timothy Roberts. Together, they promise to deliver a night of non-stop excitement backed by The Heatwave Band.

“This celebration of Caribbean unity will be hosted by a unique pairing of talents from the region. Representing Guyana is Gabriella, an emerging local host, alongside Daniel Loveless, the popular Trinidadian entertainer known for his vibrant personality and stage presence. Pan, Brass & Soca is poised to be one of the highlight events of this year’s Carnival, celebrating the diversity of Caribbean music and its ability to bring people together,” a statement from 592 Events and Entertainment said.

Additionally, Andrew Tyndall, the organizer of the event said, “We wanted to create an experience that not only showcases the incredible musical talents across the Caribbean but also reflects the unity and cultural pride that make our region so unique. This fusion of steelpan, brass, and soca on one stage promises to be an unforgettable experience, whether you’re drawn to the sweet melodies of the steelpan or the powerful rhythms of brass and soca, Pan, Brass & Soca offers something for everyone.”

Tickets for this event are available at the National Cultural Center, HJ Box Office and on Potsalt Events App. Other sponsors include Hess, One Communications, Caribbean Airlines, Banks DIH, SimExtra.