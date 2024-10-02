Man gets bail after charged with rape of minor

Latest update October 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A man was on Tuesday granted bail in the sum of $140,000, when he appeared at a court to answer to a rape charge.
Deen Hubbard appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed, where the charge was read to him. He was charged with the rape of a child under sixteen years. Hubbard was not required to plea and was placed on $140,000 bail. As such, the court case was adjourned and he is scheduled to return to on October 11, 2024 for continuation.
