Landscaper charged with attempted murder

Kaieteur News- A 35-year-old landscaper was on Tuesday placed on $150,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to an attempted mur

der charge.

The accused, Joseph Jackson is accused of attempting to murder Rondell Dowding with the assistance of his sisters, 24-year-old Onecia Warrick and 32-year-old Maryann Allicock.

The incident took place at Lot 3421 Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, where all parties reside.

Jackson appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charge to him. He was not required to enter a plea.

During the proceedings, Jackson’s attorney Dominic Bess applied for bail, arguing that his client has no prior antecedents and is not a flight risk.

The prosecutor did not object to bail. Jackson is scheduled to return to court with his sisters on October 16, 2024.

Warrick and Allicock were charged with the same offense last week. Both pleaded not guilty, each being granted $150,000 bail.

Meanwhile, Dowding has also been charged with assault and unlawful wounding against the two sisters, for which he was granted a total bail of $75,000.

According to police statements, the incident occurred around 01:30 hrs when Dowding and Allicock were in their bedroom. Dowding allegedly approached Allicock for sexual intercourse, which she denied, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Hearing the commotion, Warrick exited her bedroom to investigate and began recording the incident on her phone. At that moment, Dowding allegedly ran towards Warrick and attacked her with a knife he had retrieved from the kitchen, injuring her finger.

Shortly thereafter, Jackson returned home and intervened upon hearing the disturbance. During the confrontation, Allicock, Warrick, and Jackson allegedly restrained Dowding and assaulted him, inflicting serious injuries, including deep wounds to his abdomen and anus.

The police were called to the scene, and Dowding was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted in critical condition and required emergency surgery. He was discharged four days later.