Biker killed in Windsor Forest smash-up

Kaieteur News- A 30-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Stephon Birkett, died in an accident on the Windsor Forest Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), on Monday.

The incident involved Birkett’s unregistered motorcycle and a motorcar with registration number PDD 3036, driven by a 63-year-old man.

According to police reports, Birkett was speeding when he made a sudden U-turn and collided with a stationary motorcar facing east on the northern side of the public road.

Birkett, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was thrown onto the road and suffered multiple injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state by an ambulance and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was examined by doctors on duty. Birkett was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he succumbed to his injuries around 18:20 hrs.

Birkett’s body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcar was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for treatment and has since been released. He is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.