Agricola vendors protest against Chinese setting up shop in their village

…say it will put them out of business

Kaieteur News- Residents and vendors of Agricola, East Bank of Demerara (EBD) on Monday protested against Chinese-owned businesses being established in the community. They fear that establishments such as the supermarkets will drive the locals out of business.

Vendors voiced their apprehension about a new Chinese supermarket set to be opened at the corner of Brutus Street and the East Bank Public Road. They argue that the supermarket’s presence will threaten their small vending shops.

Kaieteur News understands that these vendors would sell their products from outside of a building that was recently sold to Chinese nationals, who plan to renovate it into a supermarket.

In an interview with Royston Drakes Production, a small group of vendors shared their discontent.

One vendor, identified only as Ms. Clark, who has been selling outside the building for over 50 years, expressed her frustration: “I can’t understand Chinese coming to put me out of my little business that I’m hustling for. I have my little house to look after; my grandchildren, and now I have to move for the sake of the Chinese coming here.”

Another vendor said that the local shops have been taking care of the community.

“We have a business association in Agricola where our businesses take care of our community. We don’t want them here,” the vendor said.

The man further criticized the government of Guyana for allowing foreigners to “snatch” opportunities from locals: “The government is bringing in foreigners that are not benefitting Guyanese… We can’t go to China and open a business.”

Another vendor said the vendors in the community will suffer should the Chinese owned supermarket open.

“What will happen to the people that already establish their business for over the years? Yes they are going to sell at a cheaper price at the beginning and after time goes by they are going to increase,” the vendor said.