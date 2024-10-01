Woman to stand trial for attempted murder of boyfriend

Latest update October 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old woman was committed to stand trial at the High Court for attempted murder when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
The defendant, Sabrina Bethune, a resident of Evans Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, is accused of wounding her boyfriend, 29-year-old Linden Davidson, with intent to kill on September 12, 2022.
According to police reports, Davidson suffered significant injuries as a result of the attack, including the loss of hearing in his left ear and damage to his vocal cords.
During the hearing, Magistrate Faith McGusty noted that police had experienced difficulties locating Bethune, and that she had attempted to escape from custody upon her arrest, which raised concerns about her being a flight risk.
Consequently, she was committed to stand trial at the Supreme Court of Judicature (High Court).
At her initial hearing on September 16, 2022, Bethune appeared before then Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where she was not required to enter a plea and was released on $150,000 bail. However, her bail was later revoked, and an arrest warrant was issued for her. She was subsequently apprehended in 2024.
Upon hearing the news of her trial, Bethune broke down in tears in the courtroom, refusing to return to her prison cell. She is a mother of three children.
According to reports published in the Kaieteur News, the incident occurred during an argument over a phone call Bethune received from another man. The altercation began around 22:00hrs at Davidson’s home after he questioned her about the call. This led to a heated argument. The situation escalated when Bethune went into the kitchen, retrieved a knife, and attacked Davidson, stabbing him to the neck.
In a desperate attempt to escape, Davidson fled from Bethune, managed to find his bicycle, and rode to the Ruimveldt Police Station, where he sought help from the authorities.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 01, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Founded in September 1990 by the award-winning St Francis Committee Developers the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports club has over the years developed into one of Guyana’s...
Oct 01, 2024
Oct 01, 2024
Oct 01, 2024
Oct 01, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Kaieteur News – There was a time when journalism was not just a profession—it was a calling. Investigative journalists... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]