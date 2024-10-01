Latest update October 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Woman to stand trial for attempted murder of boyfriend

Oct 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old woman was committed to stand trial at the High Court for attempted murder when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Sabrina Bethune

Sabrina Bethune

The defendant, Sabrina Bethune, a resident of Evans Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, is accused of wounding her boyfriend, 29-year-old Linden Davidson, with intent to kill on September 12, 2022.

According to police reports, Davidson suffered significant injuries as a result of the attack, including the loss of hearing in his left ear and damage to his vocal cords.

During the hearing, Magistrate Faith McGusty noted that police had experienced difficulties locating Bethune, and that she had attempted to escape from custody upon her arrest, which raised concerns about her being a flight risk.

Consequently, she was committed to stand trial at the Supreme Court of Judicature (High Court).

At her initial hearing on September 16, 2022, Bethune appeared before then Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where she was not required to enter a plea and was released on $150,000 bail. However, her bail was later revoked, and an arrest warrant was issued for her. She was subsequently apprehended in 2024.

Upon hearing the news of her trial, Bethune broke down in tears in the courtroom, refusing to return to her prison cell. She is a mother of three children.

According to reports published in the Kaieteur News, the incident occurred during an argument over a phone call Bethune received from another man. The altercation began around 22:00hrs at Davidson’s home after he questioned her about the call. This led to a heated argument. The situation escalated when Bethune went into the kitchen, retrieved a knife, and attacked Davidson, stabbing him to the neck.

In a desperate attempt to escape, Davidson fled from Bethune, managed to find his bicycle, and rode to the Ruimveldt Police Station, where he sought help from the authorities.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 27th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

RHTYSC invests heavily into youth cricket development programme

RHTYSC invests heavily into youth cricket development programme

Oct 01, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Founded in September 1990 by the award-winning St Francis Committee Developers the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports club has over the years developed into one of Guyana’s...
Read More
GBBFF buoyed by GoG support for CAC C/ships

GBBFF buoyed by GoG support for CAC C/ships

Oct 01, 2024

Captains poised, eager ahead of qualifiers – Tahir lauds Guyanese fans, promises to keep title home

Captains poised, eager ahead of qualifiers...

Oct 01, 2024

Briton finishes ahead of Jamual at 22nd Annual Macedo Memorial cycle Road Race

Briton finishes ahead of Jamual at 22nd Annual...

Oct 01, 2024

Cadogan, Mangal split top spot at Inaugural ENet Golf Tournament

Cadogan, Mangal split top spot at Inaugural ENet...

Oct 01, 2024

Pooran’s fiery ton stuns Warriors as TKR claim massive 74-run win – GAW finishes atop the table

Pooran’s fiery ton stuns Warriors as TKR claim...

Sep 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]