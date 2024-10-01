Woman to stand trial for attempted murder of boyfriend

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old woman was committed to stand trial at the High Court for attempted murder when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The defendant, Sabrina Bethune, a resident of Evans Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, is accused of wounding her boyfriend, 29-year-old Linden Davidson, with intent to kill on September 12, 2022.

According to police reports, Davidson suffered significant injuries as a result of the attack, including the loss of hearing in his left ear and damage to his vocal cords.

During the hearing, Magistrate Faith McGusty noted that police had experienced difficulties locating Bethune, and that she had attempted to escape from custody upon her arrest, which raised concerns about her being a flight risk.

Consequently, she was committed to stand trial at the Supreme Court of Judicature (High Court).

At her initial hearing on September 16, 2022, Bethune appeared before then Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where she was not required to enter a plea and was released on $150,000 bail. However, her bail was later revoked, and an arrest warrant was issued for her. She was subsequently apprehended in 2024.

Upon hearing the news of her trial, Bethune broke down in tears in the courtroom, refusing to return to her prison cell. She is a mother of three children.

According to reports published in the Kaieteur News, the incident occurred during an argument over a phone call Bethune received from another man. The altercation began around 22:00hrs at Davidson’s home after he questioned her about the call. This led to a heated argument. The situation escalated when Bethune went into the kitchen, retrieved a knife, and attacked Davidson, stabbing him to the neck.

In a desperate attempt to escape, Davidson fled from Bethune, managed to find his bicycle, and rode to the Ruimveldt Police Station, where he sought help from the authorities.