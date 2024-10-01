Linden woman dies in Rockstone car accident

Kaieteur News – An accident on the Rockstone Trail on Sunday resulted in the death of 38-year-old Julie Higgins, a resident of One Koker Squatting Area, Wismar, Linden.

The incident occurred around 15:35 hours, approximately ten minutes from the Rockstone Junction. The vehicle involved was a Toyota 212 bearing registration number PJJ 9024, driven by Kenrick Johnson of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Higgins was a passenger in the car.

According to police reports, the car was travelling west along the southern side of the trail at high speed when Johnson lost control after negotiating a left bend. The vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to a stop. Higgins was reportedly thrown from the car and found lying motionless some distance away.

Both Johnson and Higgins were assisted by bystanders and transported to the Linden Hospital Complex. Upon examination, Higgins was pronounced dead on arrival, while Johnson sustained injuries to his left shoulder and body pain.

Her body has been transferred to Jestso Funeral Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination. A breathalyzer test conducted on Johnson showed no trace of alcohol.

He remains in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Following the incident, a video circulating on social media prompted an outpouring of shock and sympathy from friends and family.

One family member commented on Facebook, “This my son’s auntie, what is this? RIP, Julie.”

Another person said, “Julie Higgins, my God… my childhood friend… gone too soon… RIP… this broke my heart.”