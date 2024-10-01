Creek and waterways taskforce conduct risk assessment along Linden/ Soesdyke Highway

Kaieteur News – The government-appointed creeks and waterways task force aimed at evaluating potential hazards on Saturday conducted a “comprehensive risk assessment” at creeks along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

In a statement posted on the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Facebook page, it was said that the purpose of the visit was to carry out “a thorough risk assessment of local creeks and waterways as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and environmental protection”.

The risk assessment follows the death of 10-year-old Akira La Rose and 11-year-old Joylyn Jack on September 8, 2024 at the Enchanter Creek located on the Highway.

The ministry said the task force included representatives from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Culture, Youth and Sports and Labour and, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)).

During the visits, creek operators were provided with life rings to strengthen their emergency response capabilities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs assured that, “The data collected during this assessment will be used to develop targeted strategies for risk mitigation and inform future policy decisions.”