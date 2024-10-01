Creek and waterways taskforce conduct risk assessment along Linden/ Soesdyke Highway

Latest update October 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The government-appointed creeks and waterways task force aimed at evaluating potential hazards on Saturday conducted a “comprehensive risk assessment” at creeks along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.
In a statement posted on the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Facebook page, it was said that the purpose of the visit was to carry out “a thorough risk assessment of local creeks and waterways as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and environmental protection”.
The risk assessment follows the death of 10-year-old Akira La Rose and 11-year-old Joylyn Jack on September 8, 2024 at the Enchanter Creek located on the Highway.
The ministry said the task force included representatives from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Culture, Youth and Sports and Labour and, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)).
During the visits, creek operators were provided with life rings to strengthen their emergency response capabilities.
The Ministry of Home Affairs assured that, “The data collected during this assessment will be used to develop targeted strategies for risk mitigation and inform future policy decisions.”
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 03, 2024Kaieteur News – Popular business entity, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and a branch in Markham, Ontario, Canada, has thrown its support behind the upcoming Prime Minister’s Softball Cup which...
Oct 03, 2024
Oct 03, 2024
Oct 03, 2024
Oct 03, 2024
Oct 03, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Bridgetown Initiative is now parading its third iteration—“Bridgetown 3.0”. Out of this... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]