$3.2B in contracts awarded to build five new water treatment plants

Kaieteur News – The five new water treatment plants the government intends to build in Regions Two, Three, Five and Six with funding from a loan will cost $3,214,805,220.

This is according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). As reported previously, the projects are being executed by the Ministry of Housing and Water through the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) and have been divided into three lots and entail the “Procurement of Plant Design, Supply and Installation of Water Treatment Facilities.”

The agency in its tender stated that Lot 1 consists of a treatment plant for Maria’s Delights in Region Two, Lot 2 is for water treatment plants for Leguan, and at Wakenaam in Region Three, and at Lot 3 facilities are for Bath in Region Five and at Adventure in Region Six.

According to information released by NPTAB recently, Lot One was awarded to ACE, Phoenix Projects Private Limited for $757,673,302; Lot Two was awarded to Sigma Engineers Limited & Hebei Wansheng for $1,486,448,800; and Lot Three will be executed by ACE, Phoenix Projects Private Limited for $2,130,097,816.

The water treatment plants are being funded by a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank. In its advertisement, the Ministry of Housing and Water stated that the Government of Guyana had applied for financing from the Caribbean Development Bank in an amount equivalent to US$76,249,000 towards the cost of Water Supply Improvement Project (WSIP) and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing for the projects.

Being responsible for the overall implementation of the project, the ministry in its document revealed that the works included but may not be limited to the following “the construction of five water treatment plants along the coast (average plant size of 7.3million litres per day).”

In a release in July last year, CDB said it had approved the US$76.2 million loan to Guyana for the Guyana Water Supply Improvement Project under which the water supply systems serving five coastal communities will undergo major upgrades. The Bank related that the infrastructure development initiative involves the construction of five water treatment plants, complete with storage tanks, and the installation of transmission mains and water meters to vastly improve the quality and reliability of the water supply to the communities. Nearly 15,000 households in these communities will benefit from the interventions, CDB noted.